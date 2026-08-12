Reiger Park police murders: Alleged gangster to appear in court

He was arrested following a multi-disciplinary tracing operation that led to the recovery of two R5 rifles at KwaDukathole Informal Settlement.

A 23‑year‑old alleged gangster, accused of murdering two Gauteng police officers and two civilian women, is expected to make his appearance in court.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 12 August 2026, on two counts of murder and possession of unlicensed firearms.

Arrest

He was arrested following a multi-disciplinary tracing operation that led to the recovery of two R5 rifles at KwaDukathole Informal Settlement in Germiston over the past weekend.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the investigation was led by the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) supported by Gauteng Crime Intelligence Tactical and Special Operations and other law enforcement authorities.

“The coordinated effort resulted in the identification and arrest of the suspect who allegedly took part in the killing of two Gauteng Saps Anti-Gang Unit members, Constables Tlomatsana and Sibeko, as well.”

Civilians

It was reported on Monday morning that 36-year-old Roleen Lessing and 27-year-old Jaydin Magerman were shot through the windscreen of their vehicle while on their way to the shops.

Tlomatsane and Sibeko were then allegedly shot by the same gunmen when responding to the incident.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia was in Reiger Park again on Monday, stating he would be engaging with police leadership on greater measures to fight gangsterism

Bail

Mogale said the suspect, “a known gangster,” was out on bail at the time of his arrest.

“He has several pending cases, including two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

Mogale added that investigations are ongoing, with police continuing to pursue all those involved.

“Further arrests have not been ruled out.”

The Saps and DPCI said they remain committed to dismantling criminal networks, removing illegal firearms from communities and ensuring that perpetrators of violence against police officers and civilians are brought to justice.