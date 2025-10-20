‘Relationships have broken down’: Calls for major security reforms in SA grow amid Saps crisis

Experts believes the state security apparatus is in disarray and an overhaul is the only way to root out corruption.

South Africa’s security and law enforcement agencies are out of control and nothing less than a complete overhaul will restore stability in the security sector, say experts.

This follows the ongoing revelations at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and the parliamentary ad hoc committee about the rot within these organisations.

Since KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi alleged in July that South African Police Service (Saps) management, politicians and senior employees in the country’s justice system were collaborating with criminals, the country has been stunned by what has emerged.

Those who appeared before the two probes include on leave police minister Senzo Mchunu, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola; divisional commissioner for crime intelligence Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo; deputy national commissioner for crime detection, deputy police national commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya; and Mkhwanazi.

SA’s security needs ‘complete overhaul’

Security strategist Andy Mashaile said evidence and claims suggest a bleak picture with regard to the security establishment in the country.

“We need a complete overhaul. Imagine if Sibiya and Masemola are going to be working together with Mkhwanazi. Their relationships are irretrievably broken down,” said Mashaile.

He said he doubted whether the minister and the national commissioner will ever be able to work together.

ALSO READ: ‘Mkhwanazi knows in his conscience’: Mchunu insists he’s not a criminal, says he knows Brown Mogotsi

Mashaile added he believed Mchunu would not come back as police minister after the claims and counterclaims.

“I don’t see them working with him again because the relationship is going to be a messy one and it will affect law enforcement negatively; it will affect the performance of the boots on the ground, the constables and the sergeants, and the warrant officers.”

University of Limpopo’s Prof Witness Maluleke said the state security apparatus was in disarray and an overhaul was the only way to root out corruption in a sector ruled by well-organised criminal networks.

“Worryingly, conflicts between organised criminal groups will continue to be part of us if we ignore the current status quo,” said Maluleke.

“These happenings and revelations should be used as yardsticks for initiating new mechanisms of addressing and shaping our focus on criminal elements.”

Factionalism within Saps

Chad Thomas, an organised crime investigator at IRS Forensic Investigations, said the testimonies from the commission and parliament were startling, as well as concerning.

“The factionalism that exists being the top leadership of Saps, which has been laid bare during the testimonies given, is indicative of why crime is such a problem in South Africa,” said Thomas.

“We can definitely show a correlation between a leadership deficit and a growth in serious crime.

“When it comes to one of the most important components of Saps, that being the role of crime intelligence, we have to see more accountability and transparency from the leadership, without compromising ongoing covert operations.

“It is only through effective crime intelligence that Saps can infiltrate crime syndicates and then follow up with disruptive and dismantling operations.”

READ MORE: Mbalula: SA would’ve revolted worse than ‘Zuma unrest’ if Ramaphosa ignored Mkhwanazi’s claims

When addressing the ANC Mpumalanga provincial general council at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula welcomed the investigations.

He said the probes were essential because they would assist in strengthening state security.

“We have said as the ANC, we will not engage with what is happening inside the commission. The recent developments in the commission have balanced openness with in-camera sessions, protect witnesses, safety and sensitive material,” he said.

“We are happy about that as long as that will lead us to the truth. We don’t want the collapse of the state.

“This commission, when it is finished, we must get stronger and stronger as a nation and as the state. National security must not be sacrificed for expedience.”

‘Intelligence agencies are so corrupt’

Prof William Gumede, founder of the Democracy Works Foundation, wrote in the Sunday Times yesterday that the country’s intelligence agencies must be closed down, audited and reconstituted with entirely new people.

“The intelligence agencies are so corrupt, so criminal and so ineffective that they are a danger to the safety of law-abiding citizens and threaten the rule of law and the stability of the state itself,” he said.

“They are a waste of scarce public resources. They are liabilities to the country’s national security.”

Crime expert and specialist investigator Mike Bolhuis said it is “highly unlikely” that a state would “completely dismantle its security apparatus”.

“Remember it is the core function of the state to provide for the safety and security of its people,” he said.

“We can ask the question: ‘With what will it be replaced.’ How long will that take and what will happen if it leaves a bigger void for other people who don’t have the correct intentions.”

Bolhuis said the whole state security sector “must be surely better controlled and managed”.

“Therefore, a lot of vetting should be done. They must bring in people from other institutions to assist with that.

“Restructuring can remove unqualified officials and improve efficiency.”

NOW READ: Madlanga Commission: Mkhwanazi warns criminal justice system risks total collapse