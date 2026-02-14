Relief for Limpopo residents after floods

Limpopo has a total road network of 20 091 km, of which 6 263 km are tarred and 13 828 km remain gravel.

The Limpopo provincial government is still reeling from the floods that swept away roads, bridges, houses, clinics, and other public infrastructure in December and January.

While the province is slowly rebuilding, residents in the Maepa community, outside Burgersfort, were given a lifeline this week when Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality mayor, Eddie Maila, unveiled a new road in the area.

The 4.5km project cost the municipality around R40 million and was among the few roads that remained standing during the floods.

Handing over the project on Thursday, Maila applauded the construction company that delivered the project, Tsheamiso Trading, for a “job well done”.

“This is what President Cyril Ramaphosa is talking about: together, we can do more,” he said.

“We have been here at the construction site from day one, and what we see here today is commendable. Since construction began in September 2024, this project has not faced any community protests.

“We never had the so-called construction mafia or a situation where a contractor abandons the work on site because of weak financial muscles to bring the project to a halt.

“Remember, this province has received serious rains this and last year. But this one road remained strong and standing while others in the province collapsed,” he said.

Maila said other areas in Limpopo must follow the example of the Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality and master the art of stretching their budgets as far as possible.

“They must spend 100% of their Municipal Infrastructure Grant (MIG) before the end of each financial year. They must ensure that the MIG grant helps them build roads, access bridges, and other community-based projects across all our communities.

“They must also make sure that the work they do is of good quality standards in an endeavour to withstand the floods, such as this one that befell Limpopo.”

ALSO READ: Limpopo needs R1.7 billion to rebuild flood damaged roads

More roads to come

The unveiling came as Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba signed Memorandums of Agreement (MoA) with six key mining companies at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town.

These signings, said Ramathuba, are aimed at strengthening infrastructure development and enhancing collaboration. Ramathuba explained that the first MOA was signed between Kwethu (Pty) Ltd, a mining company operating in the Lephalale area of the Waterberg district in Limpopo under the leadership of CEO Gugulethu Madungandaba, and Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL), represented by CEO Makhitha Chesane.

The Citizen understands that, in terms of the agreement, Kwethu (Pty) Ltd and RAL have both committed to the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads D175, D1675, and D2286 within the Lephalale and Thabazimbi local municipalities.

The second signing ceremony involved a multi-party MOA between Roads Agency Limpopo (SOC) Ltd and five mining companies for the rehabilitation and upgrading of Road D212 in the Sekhukhune district. The premier said this critical route has experienced severe deterioration due to sustained heavy mining traffic, including twin-link haulage vehicles.

“In total, six Memorandums of Agreement were signed, and as a province, we are smiling from ear to ear with the hope that Limpopo’s roads will soon be drivable in the aftermath of the floods. The signing of these also represents a significant step forward in improving infrastructure and service delivery for the people of Limpopo.

“The writing is on the wall: improved road infrastructure in the province will positively impact communities by enabling residents to reach their destinations on record time, workplaces, schools, and healthcare facilities more seamlessly and efficiently.

“It must also be borne in mind that better roads automatically reduce travel times, lower vehicle maintenance costs, and enhance overall road safety for motorists, pedestrians, and public transport users.

“These projects will prioritise the utilisation of local labourers, creating much-needed employment opportunities within the affected communities. Signing these Memorandums with the mines also comes in handy, as they would stimulate the Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) through participation in construction and related services.

It will further stimulate local economic growth, empower emerging businesses, and improve the quality of life for the people of Limpopo.

MEC for economic development, environment and tourism, Tshitereke Matibe, echoed Ramathuba’s words.

He said that enhancing road conditions, creating jobs, supporting local businesses, and ensuring safer, more reliable transport networks would help the province move and thrive.

ALSO READ: Limpopo ditches low-lying bridges

Most Limpopo roads are still gravel

The Citizen can reveal that Limpopo has a total of 20 091km of road network. Of the total, 6 263 are tarred while 13 828 is still gravel.

The province requires an estimated R200-R300 billion to pave the remaining 13 000km of gravel roads, with costs averaging R15 million per kilometre.

Current funding levels make completing this backlog impossible in the near term. However, MEC for public works, roads and infrastructure, Ernest Rachoene, said his department was working around the clock to ensure all roads were either paved or tarred.

He said the province’s goal was to convert all roads in the five districts of Waterberg, Capricorn, Sekhukhune, Vhembe, and Mopani from gravel to tar.

“Working hand in glove with the provincial government, a dream of a gravel-free Limpopo will be realised sooner than expected,” said Rachoene.