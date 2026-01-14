Remember disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo? He has a new job

Teffo came into prominence as a defence attorney in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Disbarred Advocate Malesela Teffo has been appointed as Head of Intelligence for civil organisation Forum for South Africa (FOSA)

The organisation made the announcement on Tuesday.

Teffo came into prominence as a defence attorney in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before stepping down following a public arrest and a subsequent report of him being disbarred in 2022, which he disputes.

Provincial director of the Legal Practice Council (LPC) Johan van Staden said the application to have Teffo struck off the roll was not brought because of his conduct in the Meyiwa case. Instead, the LPC had already decided to proceed with this application in 2019.

In 2022, Teffo opened a case against EFF leader Julius Malema. The party said Teffo was seeking attention by opening a case against the leader.

Now Teffo has a new job with Fosa, who said the disbarred brings “vast and proven experience in policing, intelligence, and the legal fraternity.”

“His extensive background in law enforcement and criminal investigations positions him as a valuable asset in strengthening FOSA’s capacity to combat corruption and criminality, Fosa spokesperson Tebogo Mashilompane said.

“He is widely known for having represented accused persons in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder case, a matter that has exposed deep systemic failures within the criminal justice system and highlighted the urgent need for accountability and reform.”

Mashilompane said, as part of his role, Teffo will work closely with retired police detectives who are already conducting independent investigations.

“This collaboration will enhance Fosa’s intelligence-gathering capabilities and support efforts to uncover corruption, misconduct, and abuse of power.

“The arrival of Advocate Malesela Teffo comes at a crucial moment in South Africa’s fight against corruption. His appointment reinforces Fosa’s commitment to justice, transparency, and the protection of the rule of law.”

Fosa said it remains “resolute” in its mission to defend the interests of the people and to “hold those in power accountable.”

