Remembering South Africa’s icons lost in 2025

From artists and actors to political leaders, 2025 saw South Africa mourn influential figures who shaped culture, politics, and society.

Every year has its triumphs and its losses, and 2025 wasn’t any different.

South Africa and the world mourned icons such as Pope Francis, veteran actress Mam’ Nandi Nyembe, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, and acclaimed playwright and author Athol Fugard, as well as local politicians and leaders such as former deputy president David Mabuza and late ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa.

South Africa mourns greats of 2025

Doc Shebeleza

Kwaito artist Victor Bogopane, also known as Doc Shebeleza, died at 51 in January following an illness.

A pioneer of the kwaito genre, Bogopane’s hits like Ghets Ghetsa, S’kumfete, and Ebumnandini made him popular in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said Sebeleza’s death was a “significant loss for South Africa and the entire music industry”.

“South Africa has lost not only a music legend but a compassionate soul whose contributions to our cultural heritage and community upliftment will not be forgotten,” said McKenzie.

Athol Fugard

Acclaimed South African playwright, actor, and novelist Athol Fugard died at the age of 92 in March. He used his influential voice to rouse the consciences of international audiences in support of the anti-apartheid struggle.

Throughout his lifetime, Fugard received numerous accolades, including multiple Tony Awards, the Fleur du Cap Lifetime Achievement Award (2000), and the South African Vita Award for Lifetime Achievement (1998).

“Athol Fugard will be remembered for being an outlier amongst the millions of white South Africans who blithely turned a blind eye to the injustices being perpetrated in their name,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said as he hailed Fugard.

Don Mlangeni Nawa

Veteran actor Don Mlangeni Nawa passed away in April at the age of 65. Nawa is being remembered for a celebrated television career that spanned decades.

In the popular soapie Isidingo, Nawa played Zebedee “Bra Zeb” Matabane, the principled head of the Matabane family—a role he played successfully until 2014.

His former Isidingo colleague Jack Devnarain—known for his role as Rajesh Kumar—told The Citizen that Nawa’s work ethic was unmatched.

“He was very welcoming and excited to work with young performers, and he always showed the kind of seniority you would expect from a veteran actor,” Devnarain said.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis died in April, aged 88, a day after making a much hoped-for appearance at Saint Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday.

Francis had come close to dying twice earlier this year while suffering from pneumonia. He spent 38 days in hospital before he was released on 23 March.

He died after a 12-year papacy during which he sought to forge a more compassionate Church but drew anger from many conservatives with his progressive approach.

Robert Francis Prevost became the first pope from the United States in May, picking the papal name Leo XIV after cardinals from around the world elected him leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

Cornal Hendricks

Former Springbok winger Cornal Hendricks passed away at the age of 37 in May in his hometown of Wellington, reportedly due to a heart attack.

The Paarl native played 12 Tests for the national side, scoring five tries for the Springboks, including one on his 2014 debut.

SA Rugby paid tribute to Hendricks, who was SA Rugby Sevens Player of the Year in 2013.

“Cornal was one of those players who loved the game, and he worked extremely hard, but he always did so with a smile on his face, treating all people with respect,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

Presley Chweneyagae

Award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae died at the age of 40 in May. He rose to fame following his unforgettable lead role in the 2005 film Tsotsi, which earned South Africa its first-ever Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Over the years, Chweneyagae built a solid career in television, film, and theatre. In addition to his most recent role on The River, he has appeared in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013) and in stage productions such as Hamlet, Julius Caesar, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“Tobetsa was able to gather people. Tobetsa was a people person. There are many people who wanted to get this opportunity to speak about their experience with Tobetsa but did not have the opportunity to come here,” friend and former Generations actor Rantebeng Makapan said at his memorial service.

David Mabuza

Former deputy president David Mabuza, also known as the Cat, passed away in a Sandton hospital in July after a prolonged battle with ill health. He was 64 years old.

Mabuza served as deputy president from 2018 to 2021, during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first term in office. He was the 10th deputy president of the ANC and the eighth deputy president of South Africa.

Mabuza will always be remembered as a “unifier”, said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“David Mabuza leaves behind a legacy of someone who sought to ensure that the centre held. He played a key role in maintaining balance in deeply divided political times.”

Hulk Hogan

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) icon Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died in July at the age of 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

WWE co-founder Vince McMahon described Hogan as the greatest WWE superstar of all time.

“His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience, whom he appreciated, respected, and loved,” McMahon said.

Tshidi Madia

Political journalist and broadcaster Tshidi Madia died in August after a short illness, five days after she celebrated her 42nd birthday.

Several members of South Africa’s fourth estate reacted to the shocking news of Madia’s death, with many speaking highly of her commitment to journalism.

Ramaphosa paid tribute to Madia, saying she loved South Africa and hoped for a better vision for the country.

“Tshidi loved our country, and this was the backdrop to her tough questions and her hopeful vision of a South Africa that can and should be better. We shall continue to work for Tshidi’s South Africa with her now silent pen and voice in our memories and hearts,” he said.

Nandi Nyembe

Veteran actress Mam’ Nandi Nyembe, who has been hailed as the “very soul of South African storytelling”, died in August.

Her unforgettable roles include appearances in iSibaya, Soul City, Zone 14, Yizo Yizo, Jacob’s Cross, and the Oscar-nominated film Yesterday.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie paid tribute to Nyembe, calling her loss a blow to the nation.

“You shared a legend with us. Her loss is not yours alone, but a loss we all feel. South Africa bows its head in sorrow but also lifts its eyes in honour of the life she lived so powerfully,” McKenzie said.

Nathi Mthethwa

Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa was found dead on 30 September, after falling from the 22nd floor of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris.

Before serving as an ambassador, Mthethwa was the Minister of Police from 2008 to 2014 and the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture from 2019 to 2023.

Ramaphosa lauded his activism, saying he “refused to accept the injustice of apartheid”.

“The man we are laying to rest today was an unapologetic activist,” said Ramaphosa at his state funeral service at Mthethwa’s home in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal.

His name was mentioned in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry recently. KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused Mthethwa of trying to influence investigations while he was police minister to protect certain people.

