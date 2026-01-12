Repeated veld fires ‘resemble organised sabotage’

According to some experts, not all wildfires are natural.

Arson is becoming more sophisticated but simple at the same time, said security and explosives mitigation specialist Jimmy Roodt, as concerns grow over veld fires being started with low-tech delayed-ignition devices in rural and agricultural areas.

Other security specialists have said arson can be used to intimidate farmers, cause deliberate damage to property and livestock, or occur as a consequence of cable theft.

Veld fires destroy vegetation

In each instance, devastation follows. A social media post circulating in relation to the recent wildfires shows a slow-burn homemade match-based device.

“These are simple but effective low-tech tools used for deliberately starting veld fires in rural and farming areas,” Roodt said.

He said the devices are designed to burn slowly before igniting surrounding vegetation, creating a delay between placement and the outbreak of flames.

This makes it difficult to link fires to a specific moment, person or vehicle, particularly in isolated areas.

ALSO READ: Questions raised about suspicious Eastern and Western Cape wildfires

Roodt said international risk assessments were already warning that South Africa was entering a period of heightened social instability, with Allianz Commercial and other insurers projecting an increase in strikes, riots and civil commotion through 2026, driven by economic pressure, inequality and political tension.

“When these devices are used repeatedly against farms, grazing land and rural economies, they move beyond random crime and start to resemble organised intimidation,” he said.

“The intent is no longer just damage, but disruption, fear, food insecurity and economic sabotage. That fits the pattern of low-level terrorism.”

How is agriculture affected

Veld fires already cause extensive damage each year, destroying crops, grazing land, fencing, homes and biodiversity, while displacing rural communities and placing pressure on food production systems.

Although lightning starts some fires, human activity remains the leading cause.

Roodt said recovered devices should be treated as forensic evidence, with patterns carefully analysed and investigations escalated where intent appears linked to intimidation, sabotage or destabilisation.

NOW READ: Fires still raging in Western and Eastern Cape as weather service warns of more blazes