Rescue operation ongoing after Verulam temple collapse as eThekwini mayor denies rife illegal construction sites

Search and rescue operations continued into Saturday morning following the collapse of a temple in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where several people are believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when a four-storey structure under construction at the New Ahobilam Temple of Protection in Redcliffe, north of Durban, collapsed during a concrete ready-mix pouring process.

At least one fatality has been confirmed as a result of the collapse, while the exact number of individuals still trapped under the debris remains unknown.

Rescue efforts underway at Verulam temple collapse

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) confirmed that rescue operations resumed at 5:00am on Saturday.

By 7:49am, specialised rescue teams were actively working to reach individuals believed to be trapped beneath massive concrete slabs.

“Five people who were initially trapped were successfully rescued hours after the collapse, while a further eight construction workers were treated for mild to moderate injuries,” the emergency medical services company said.

Rusa is working alongside the South African Police Service (Saps), fire and rescue units as well as paramedics, all of whom remain on standby as coordinated efforts continue at the scene.

In a separate incident not linked to the structural collapse, a 64-year-old temple devotee who visited the collapse site suffered a fatal heart attack.

He could not be resuscitated and was declared dead at the scene.

eThekwini mayor reacts

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality revealed in a statement that preliminary findings indicate no approved building plans were in place for the collapsed structure, rendering it illegal.

Municipal officials confirmed that the matter will be referred to the Department of Employment and Labour for further investigation.

Addressing the media on Friday night, eThekwini mayor Cyril Xaba expressed serious concern about compliance with building regulations.

“When things like this happen in the city, it sends wrong messages across the city that does not enforce the law,” he said.

The mayor emphasised that a full investigation into the collapse would be conducted.

“I must assure the public that we leave no stone unturned.”

He added that any necessary consequence management would be implemented.

The mayor also indicated that additional teams could be deployed if required.

“It is my wish that if the team that is on the ground currently needs more capacity, they would make that known so that we beef them up because this time around, an incident like this, it’s so urgent that we get to where those entrapped are.

“So if that requires more resources and those resources are within our own environment will certainly release those resources.”

Illegal construction sites not rife

Xaba emphasised that illegal building structures are not widespread in the city.

“There is nothing to indicate that to me, but all I know is that our teams are always on the ground.”

According to the mayor, eThekwini’s building inspectors regularly monitor construction sites, and any unregistered work is ordered to stop.

He explained that this enforcement applies not only to new developments, but also to existing properties, as some individuals “take chances” by upgrading structures without approval.

“As you know, we will not have every team in every area, but we rely on whistle-blowers to give us information so that we can act on it as quickly as possible.

“We have so many constructions happening within in the city so it requires people to be vigilant and that if they suspect any illegal activity they report that so that we can act on it,” Xaba said.

He added: “For any change you make to your property, you’ve got to touch base with our offices and get the necessary approvals before you do any changes to your own structure.”

Xaba also addressed speculation around the nationality of the construction workers involved, stating that it had not been confirmed whether undocumented foreign nationals were working at the site.

“The information about the details of the people who were injured and also may be deceased, would then give us that information as to whether were these South Africans or undocumented individuals.

“We mustn’t take everyone we see who’s not South African as an undocumented person.”

He further revealed that one worker had been communicating with rescuers via cellphone but had since gone silent.

“Judging by the time he last communicated with people above the ground, and they suspect that it might have collapsed or maybe something might actually be preventing him to further communicate.

“I don’t know what that is, but the investigation that they are doing now will then reveal what is the latest on those entrapped.”

