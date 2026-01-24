Residents living downstream Seenteko Dam told to evacuate as department warns of ‘imminent failure’ [VIDEO]

Emergency interventions underway as severe structural damage threatens downstream communities with uncontrolled water release.

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has issued an urgent warning that the Senteeko Dam, also known as My Own Dam, is at serious risk of imminent failure.

The warning follows severe structural deterioration that could trigger an uncontrolled release of water into downstream areas.

The dam, located in the Die Kaap River catchment in Mpumalanga and owned by the Shamile Communal Property Association, is primarily used for irrigation.

An emergency safety assessment by the Department’s Dam Safety Office revealed critical damage to the infrastructure.

“The dam’s spillway structure has suffered severe and irreversible deterioration, including advanced erosion and undercutting leading to structural instability,” the department said on Friday.

Evacuation orders issued for flood-prone areas

The department has instructed all persons residing or operating downstream of the dam to evacuate flood-prone areas immediately.

“An uncontrolled release of water is likely and poses an immediate and serious threat to downstream communities, infrastructure, and the environment,” said Wisane Mavasa, the department’s spokesperson.

Public access to the dam site has been strictly prohibited as authorities work to mitigate the risk.

Mavasa emphasised that emergency interventions currently in place are temporary risk-reduction measures only and do not prevent full or partial failure of the dam structure.

The department confirmed it is coordinating response actions with relevant authorities and will issue further updates as required, stating that “the protection of life remains the department’s highest priority.”

Watch: Visuals of the spillway continuing to erode, leading to structural instability

Emergency measures to reduce water pressure

Authorities have mobilised an excavator to widen the emergency side channel spillway in an effort to lower the water level in the dam further.

“Excavations have been done and a side channel spillway has been created to release the water and reduce the pressure on the dam wall,” Mavasa explained.

She noted that the status at Senteeko Dam on Saturday has not changed despite these interventions.

No cross-border threat anticipated

Should the dam fail, neighbouring countries will not be affected by flooding, according to the department.

“Both the Republic of Mozambique and the Kingdom of Eswatini will not be affected as the distance from the dam’s spillway to the nearest border is more than 160 km,” Mavasa said, referring to the floodpath distance.

The department has urged the public to share verified information responsibly as the situation continues to develop and emergency teams remain on high alert to respond to any changes in the dam’s condition.

Residents and businesses in downstream areas are advised to “to comply with all directives issued

by disaster management authorities and emergency services”.

