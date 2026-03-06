Residents turn heat on public protector over embattled Madibeng mayor

Community members want answers over an investigation into claims the Madibeng mayor hired family members and misused municipal resources.

A group of irate residents protested outside the public protector’s office in Pretoria this week demanding her report on the investigation into allegations of nepotism by Madibeng mayor Douglas Maimane, whom the residents want to resign.

The protesters accused public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka of failing to report on Maimane’s nepotism, where he allegedly hired members of his family in the municipality and, particularly, his office.

Allegations of nepotism and misuse of municipal resources

He allegedly also used a municipal bakkie without authorisation to ferry his farm material.

The Isuzu bakkie was allegedly involved in an accident while it was transporting goods belonging to Maimane and insurance refused to pay for the damage because the vehicle was driven by a non-employee of the municipality at the time of the accident.

During the protest on Wednesday, community members held placards to air their grievances.

The placards read: “Public protector do your job”, “Release the reports immediately”, “No withholding reports – release them now”. One screamed: “Maimane must fall #Nepotism”.

Delegation meets investigators during demonstration

An eight-member delegation of the protesters met the chief investigating officer and case investigators for the Madibeng matter during the demonstration.

Maimane’s former personal assistant, Tshepo Mokate, on Wednesday appeared in a disciplinary hearing charged for absconding after he stayed away from duty following Maimane’s instruction that he did not want to see him in his office any more.

But Mokate believed Maimane’s instruction was unlawful, saying he was being targeted because they linked him to the public protector’s investigation. The matter was postponed to 29 April.

Residents compare current public protector with past

Madibeng residents said they missed the tenure of Thuli Madonsela as public protector, saying she was always on the side of people and attended to their problems.

The champion of social justice always put pressure on government to meet its service delivery to the people, they said.

She also produced the State of Capture report that probed state capture under Jacob Zuma.

