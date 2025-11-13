Residents refuse to relocate to make way for mining

Mpumalanga farm residents refuse to relocate for coal mine, citing lack of suitable alternatives.

A fight has erupted between Mpumalanga farm residents and a coal mine after they refused to relocate to make way for mining activities.

The residents of Hartbeesfontein Farm near Delmas said their problem started in 2010 after the farm was sold to Seriti Resources.

It is alleged that as soon as the mine moved in, the company ordered everyone to relocate, but a few families with livestock refused, demanding the allocation of enough grazing land and bigger kraals to accommodate their animals.

Piet Mahlangu, who owns more than 15 cattle, said he was ready to relocate but only if they could give him a yard with enough space and a piece of land in which he could run his farming business.

“I have lived on this farm since 1978 and it is the only place we call home. Moving away without a clear understanding of what is going to happen with our businesses is a bad idea. My request is simple: offer me enough space and a decent house and I will move,” said Mahlangu.

Another affected resident is livestock farmer Alfred Jiyane, who said the mine did not promise to give him a house similar to what he currently owns, as well as enough land to continue farming.

Jiyane said the mine had cut off the water and electricity supply which negatively affected the livestock in the area.

“I have been living here since 1985, as I was only 10 years old when my parents and I relocated to the area. We were trained to work on the farm and in the same business, so it will be difficult for us to survive when they relocate us to a new residential area without enough space for farming,” said Jiyane.

Demand for support for livestock and farming businesses

A community leader, Victor Nkosi, said the six families that refused to relocate had more than 40 cattle and several other livestock, so they rejected the mine’s offer.

The Citizen has seen a letter written by Seriti’s lawyers in which they give the residents until 31 January, 2026 to vacate.

“Notwithstanding the above date with which you are expected to vacate Hartbeestfontein and/ or the property, you are hereby afforded an opportunity to make written representations as to why your right of residence should be terminated by no later than 1 December, 2025,” the letter reads.

Seriti spokesperson Tshifhiwa Ramotombu said the mining firm was handling the matter with the sensitivity that it deserves, and lawfully.

“We continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a fair and respectful process for everyone involved. The eviction process is being carried out in full compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, with oversight from the relevant authorities,” she said.

Mining firm says it is handling matter with sensitivity

Ramotombu said the mining firm had offered to relocate the affected households to alternative land in the area.

“The offer include access to grazing, water and a borehole, with planned installation of sanitation facilities and solar power.

“We also offered each household compensation and a 99-year lease on the alternative land. Despite several engagements, these offers were declined.”

Ramotombu said that Seriti remains open to dialogue and is committed to finding an amicable and fair resolution.