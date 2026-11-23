The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Sunday warned residents to brace for severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and damaging winds.

Johannesburg residents have been warned to exercise extreme caution as widespread rain continues across the city, creating hazardous driving conditions and raising concerns about flooding in low-lying areas and informal settlements.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Sunday warned residents to brace for severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and damaging winds on Monday, with the forecaster issuing a Yellow Level 2 weather warning affecting large parts of the country.

Alert

The alert covers Gauteng, North West, Free State, western Mpumalanga, eastern parts of the Eastern Cape, most of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), extreme eastern Northern Cape and parts of Limpopo, where heavy downpours could trigger localised flooding of roads, bridges and low-lying areas.

Forecasters have also warned that strong winds and hail could cause localised damage to infrastructure, property and informal settlements.

Precautions

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi warned residents and motorists to take precautions.

“It’s raining in most parts of the City of Johannesburg. Most roads are wet and slippery. We are pleading with our motorists to exercise caution while driving. Extend the safe following distance, and try to avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.”

Warning to residents

Mulaudzi also pleaded with residents in low-lying areas, especially those in informal settlements, to avoid crossing river streams while conducting daily activities.

From our side, as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services. We remain on high alert, monitoring all 7 regions of the city for any emergencies that may occur.

“Our residents are encouraged to call our emergency management services command and control centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies,” Mulaudzi said.

Thunderstorms

The Saws warned that severe thunderstorms are expected across:

Gauteng

North West

Free State

Most of KwaZulu-Natal

Western Mpumalanga

Eastern Eastern Cape

Extreme eastern Northern Cape

Southern Limpopo

Residents are urged to exercise caution, particularly on roads prone to flooding.