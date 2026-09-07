Richmond bus horror: 35 injured in early‑morning crash

The exact events leading up to the crash is unknown however Saps were in attendance and will be investigating further

Chaos erupted in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) when a bus carrying dozens of passengers overturned, leaving at least 35 people injured – some critically – and sparking a massive emergency response.

The accident occurred on the R56 just after Mkhuzane Primary School near Richmond, just before dawn on Monday.

‘Chaos’

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find “chaos.”

“They found that a bus had somehow left the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its side. Multiple casualties were found, and immediately a triage system was set up. Multiple Ambulances were in attendance.

“Approximately thirty-five people had sustained various injuries ranging from minor to critical, and once all of the injured had been stabilised on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the injured patients were then transported to various hospitals for further care.

“At this stage, the exact events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, the South African Police Service (Saps) were in attendance and will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

Scholar transport

Last week, a school run turned chaotic in KwaZulu-Natal when a scholar transport veered off the road and crashed into a roadside embankment, injuring ten children.

The accident occurred just before 7am on Monday morning on Fannin Road in the Wyebank area outside of Pinetown.

Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that a single vehicle carrying pupils to school had somehow left the roadway and come to rest on a bank.

Hospital

Paramedics found multiple children who had been injured, and immediately more paramedics and ambulances were dispatched.

“A total of ten children had sustained various injuries, and, once stabilised on the scene, the children were transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the crash are unknown. However, the Saps were in attendance and will be investigating further.