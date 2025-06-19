Ring introduces the high-resolution Outdoor Cam Plus

Ring’s award-winning smart home security product line offers consumers affordable whole-home security.

Building on the success of its home security range, Ring has now launched the formidable Outdoor Cam Plus in South Africa. Powered by Ring Vision, this cam is the first to offer 2k resolution and a wider field of view.

The high pixel count provides users with the highest resolution and full-colour picture of their homes.

You can effortlessly tap into the brilliant 2k live feed video on your phone via the Ring app to check on the security of your property, even in low light.

This cam offers the previous features that Ring fans have come to expect, including two-way talk, motion detectors, and a remote-activated siren. Ring’s intuitive mobile app allows you to monitor your home, receive instant alerts, and, if necessary, act, all with just a few taps on your smartphone.

Picture: Supplied

South African consumers have enjoyed the convenience and protection of having ‘eyes’ around their homes with the versatile Ring cams, which can easily be positioned according to your property’s unique layout.

Ring products are easy to install and can be powered by battery packs, solar panels, or plug-in adapters.

The Outdoor Cam Plus joins the group of their most versatile products – weather resistant and can be mounted anywhere, including gardens, perimeter walls or driveways.

The Outdoor Cam Plus’s new development in picture quality ensures that even after dark, the video quality of the property remains very detailed, and all recorded 24/7.

Picture: Supplied

Ring’s award-winning smart home security product line offers consumers affordable whole-home security. The Outdoor Cam Plus illustrates how Ring continues to innovate with products that offer peace of mind to its users.

The Outdoor Cam Plus is officially available in South Africa for R2 199 through: Takealot, Incredible Connection, Hirsch’s and Computer Mania at a variety of costs to suit your budget needs.