Riverlea Secondary hit by another devastating fire, classrooms and library lost [VIDEO]

This is the fourth fire at the same school in the past four years.

A fire at Riverlea Secondary School in Johannesburg has destroyed an entire classroom block.

It is understood that the blaze broke out at the school on Tuesday evening.

School fire

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters responded to the fire incident at about 7:26pm.

“Emergency Management Services (EMS) firefighters responded to a fire incident at Riverlea Secondary School. The fire affected three classrooms, a laboratory, and the school library.”

Khumalo said the cause of the fire is undetermined and will be investigated.

ALSO READ: Hawks probe Botha Sigcau building gutted by fire

Gauteng Education

With schools expected to reopen on Wednesday, the Gauteng Education Department said MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, will visit Riverlea Secondary School following the “devastating” fire.

This is the fourth fire at the same school in the past four years.

Video: Gauteng Education Department

Classrooms destroyed

On 27 April 2025, 11 classrooms were damaged in a blaze. At the time, police confirmed that three pupils had come forward, claiming to have started the blaze.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona at the time said the 11 classrooms were burnt down along with their furniture.

“Of the affected classrooms, four of them were actively being used by Grade 8 pupils, while the remainder were unoccupied. Furthermore, the entire boys’ toilet block was destroyed.”

Protection

Riverlea resident Edward Scheepers told The Citizen that people were angry after the fire gutted the school.

“This is the second attempt that took place. We would like to find out what the Department of Education plans to do for our children. We need security to assist in protecting the schools.”

2023 fire

In April 2023, Riverlea Secondary School needed the assistance of the fire department to assess and extinguish a fire that broke out at the school.

The school principal, Ashley Harris, was on site when the fire broke out and, with the assistance of community members, tried to extinguish the fire before emergency services arrived.

According to Keagan Everson, a community leader, the section of the school that burnt down was next to the old woodworking area, and those classrooms had been out of use for over 15 years due to a previous fire.

NOW READ: Fire breaks out at Sebokeng Hospital, 30 patients evacuated