Road safety still a problem in Gauteng as 6 000 vehicles removed from roads in a week

More than 3 400 traffic offences were also recorded, including speeding, overloading and driving unlicensed vehicles

Despite the Gauteng Traffic Police (GTP) conducting operations across the province, non-compliance of road users remains a major issue.

During the operations conducted between 12 and 18 October 2026, more than 6 000 unroadworthy vehicles were recorded, with incidents including faulty brakes, defective rear lights and tyre problems.

Traffic offences

A total of 148 vehicles were taken off the roads and impounded.

Traffic officers also charged 457 motorists for failing to produce professional driving permits and driving licences.

More than 3 400 traffic offences were also recorded, including traffic light violations, speeding, failure to wear seatbelts, overloading and driving unlicensed vehicles.

15 arrested

These operations also resulted in the arrest of 15 suspects while a total of 21 pedestrians were arrested for being a source of danger on freeways.

In separate crime prevention operations, the GTP arrested four suspects in Daveyton for illegal electricity connections and the contravention of the Immigration Act.

Another 15 suspects were arrested for drug dealing, possession of drugs and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The GTP also recovered two vehicles in Daveyton and Boksburg.