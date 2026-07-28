Roads and transport MEC calls on relatives of deceased operators to transfer licences

The MEC urged relatives to have the deceased family member's ID number on hand to help with verification and the licence transfer process.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has called on families of deceased public transport operators, including minibus taxi and metered taxi operators, to come forward and apply for the transfer of valid operating licences to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

This call to action follows numerous attempts by the department to reach out to clients and applicants to submit outstanding documentation or collect approved operating licences.

Help desk

The transfer of an operating licence is a requirement that safeguards the integrity of the public transport regulatory system while protecting the rights of operators, commuters and beneficiaries.

“We encourage clients and applicants to seize this opportunity by visiting the Public Transport Women’s Help Desk for guidance, advice and support throughout this process,” said Diale-Tlabela.

The Public Transport Women’s Help Desk has been established as a central hub for support, advocacy, information, and compensation, providing step-by-step guidance throughout the application process.

Required documentation

According to the MEC, the facility offers legal compliance support aligned with sector legislation, access to training opportunities, business development resources and assistance with reporting abuse.

It also assists in resolving disputes and challenges related to licence transfers, renewals, amendments and rectifications.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the Public Transport Women’s Help Desk in Johannesburg and bring the following:

IDs of both the current licence holder and the new applicant, or company documents, if applicable

A valid operating licence or copy

Proof of tax compliance from the South African Revenue Service (Sars)

A letter of authority or executorship

An affidavit confirming the transfer

Association letter for minibus taxi operators

A non-refundable application fee of R600 per vehicle

Required documents where the licence holder is deceased

In the event that the licence holder has passed away, applicants must also provide the following documentation:

Death certificate

Letter of authority or executorship

ID of the executor or authorised representative

Affidavit confirming intention to transfer

Marriage certificate, if applicable

Proof that the operating licence is still in use, where applicable

Vehicle documentation after approval

Once the application has been approved, the following will be required:

Vehicle registration papers

Certificate of Fitness

Valid Sars clearance, where applicable

Diale-Tlabela has encouraged relatives to have the deceased family member’s ID number available to facilitate verification and assistance.

Additionally, applications must be completed and signed in the presence of an authorised official.