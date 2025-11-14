Roads close and flights stall as G20 nears

From closed highways to possible flight delays, Joburg gears up for traffic chaos as world leaders arrive for the G20 summit.

There will be a dress rehearsal tomorrow for the pain in store for motorists during the G20 summit, when police and traffic cops close off many major roads in Johannesburg between 9am and 1pm.

But come the arrival of delegates in Johannesburg next week for the first G20 summit held on African soil, other travellers, planning to fly, could find their plans disrupted through flight delays due to restrictions placed on airspace in Gauteng for arriving aircraft carrying G20 VIPs.

Details of what that would entail are sparse at the moment, but there are three major airports in Gauteng – Lanseria, OR Tambo International and the Air Force Base Waterkloof – expected to receive incoming planes, meaning the skies will be busy.

G20 preparations bring major traffic closures and possible flight delays

Security sources noted, however, that the absence of US President Donald Trump – who refused to attend as a sign of his disgust with the SA government’s alleged racist behaviour and the persecution of Afrikaners – would lighten the burden of the organisers considerably.

US presidential delegations are known for bringing in more equipment and personnel, including vehicles, than anyone else.

Tomorrow’s coordinated joint operation will be conducted by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), Gauteng Traffic Police, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and South African Police Service, which will result in temporary road closures, lane restrictions and intermittent disruptions across key routes.

Affected roads include the N1, M1 and N12 including 5th Street, Maude Street, Daisy Street, Rivonia Road, Grayston Drive, Kathrine Street, Whiteley Road, Melrose Boulevard, Athol Oaklands Road, Oxford Road, Glenhove Road, Jan Smuts Avenue, Winnie Mandela Drive, Hendrick Potgieter Road, Rand Show Road, Nasrec Road and the Golden Highway (Nasrec) between 9am and 1pm.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said alternative routes include making use of Beyers Naudé Drive, Christiaan De Wet Road, Ontdekkers Road instead of Hendrick Potgieter Road in Roodepoort and using Main Road, Cedar Road and Witkoppen Road within Fourways.

Alternative routes

“Within Sandton/Rosebank/ Parktown, use side streets parallel to Jan Smuts, Oxford, or Rivonia Road, such as Corlett Drive, Sandton Drive, 11th Avenue,” he added.

Zwane said in southern Johannesburg, Riverlea, Nasrec and Ormonde View, use Chris Hani Road, Main Reef Road, Crownwood Road (Fordsburg–Crown Mines), Soweto Highway, N17, Aerodrome Road and Adcock Ingram Road can be used.

The City of Joburg announced this week that preparations for hosting the 2025 G20 leaders’ summit have reached their final stages, with significant investments in infrastructure and security.

The city said it was also ready to welcome an influx of international visitors, with hotels, shopping centres and transport networks having been upgraded ahead of the summit.

According to the city, a major part of its readiness plan has been the extensive infrastructure upgrades, which is why the Johannesburg Roads Agency has been conducting maintenance along critical routes, including Sandton, Alexandra, Lanseria, the M1, M2, and Soweto corridors.

Beautification projects

These efforts include resurfacing, pothole repairs, stormwater management and beautification projects in collaboration with Joburg City Parks and Zoo and waste management entity Pikitup.

JMPD has also implemented a dual security and traffic management plan focusing on high-security zones, motorcade routes, and overall public safety and includes strict perimeter controls, enhanced patrols, and enforcement of bylaws across the city.

City Power has also undertaken a major overhaul of the electricity network, with over 30 substations undergoing maintenance and upgrades to ensure a reliable power supply and streetlighting rehabilitated along strategic routes, enhancing safety and visibility.

Critical water infrastructure, including Rand Water’s Eikenhof pumping station, has received reinforced power supply systems to prevent disruptions during the event.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the state of readiness for the summit will be addressed early next week.

State of readiness will be addressed next week

City of Tshwane mayoral spokesperson Sam Mgobozi said all intersections on the three designated G20 routes are operational. Minor faults were identified and immediately repaired, including at Justice Mahommed/ Rupert and Leyds/Justice Mahommed.

Mgobozi said between 1 August and 7 November, 105 potholes were repaired with 78.85km of road markings painted and 171 607m2 of grass cut in the city.

“Additional beautification and cleaning efforts include [Expanded Public Works Programme] route sweeping, installation of 120 new litter bins and national flag installations at key gateways such as Fountains Circle, Union Buildings and Waterkloof,” he said.

Mgobozi said Tshwane was fully prepared to support the G20 leaders’ summit 2025 through safe, clean, and reliable infrastructure, with the immediate priorities including final beautification, continuous service monitoring and coordination with provincial and national partners.