Robertson standoff: Saps elite unit kills gunman, finds extremist ‘Boerevolk’ hit list

Police also seized firearms, ammunition, Vierkleur flags and a symbol resembling the Sonnenrad, while investigating which groups the man may have belonged to.

South Africa’s elite Special Task Force, which ended a 24‑hour armed standoff at De Hoop farm in Robertson by killing a 40‑year‑old gunman and rescuing two trapped women, also uncovered a chilling journal titled “Enemies of the Boerevolk”, listing politicians and businesspeople he branded as enemies of the white race.

The confrontation began on Sunday, 16 August 2026, when the 40‑year‑old suspect fired shots at a neighbour’s vehicle.

Gun battle

Responding officers came under fire, prompting reinforcements from the Tactical Response Team. The gun battle stretched into Monday, damaging police vehicles and leaving one officer wounded in the shoulder.

By Monday evening, the Special Task Force stormed the property, killing the suspect and rescuing two women trapped in a neighbouring house.

Extremist journal

Inside, police seized an assault rifle, a shotgun, pistols, ammunition, flags and notebooks – including the extremist journal, according to Netwerk24.

Provincial Deputy Commissioner Bongani Maqashalala said the contents were deeply troubling

“I’m not going to get into the details of the journal because it has a number of people’s names and we don’t want to scare people. Some of them are from the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and I think there is one from the Eastern Cape and KZN as well.”

He added that counterintelligence would investigate whether the suspect acted alone or was linked to a wider extremist network:

“If you read the journal, you can see that he believes in extremism, but we are going to follow that up.”

Vierkleur flags

In addition to the diary, police seized several “Vierkleur” flags (the flag of the Zuid-Afrikaansche Republiek, a former Boer republic), an arsenal of ammunition, a modified AR-15 assault rifle fitted with an extended barrel and suppressor, a shotgun, two pistols and fully loaded magazines.

A small Vierkleur sticker was also found on a window of his bakkie, along with a symbol resembling the Sonnenrad, as appropriated by neo-Nazi extremists.

Officers praised

Acting National Commissioner Puleng Dimpane praised the courage of officers.

“Our members demonstrated courage, discipline and tactical restraint in confronting an armed individual who posed a direct and serious threat to police officers and innocent members of the community.”

She warned that police would not hesitate to respond decisively to armed threats:

“Criminals who turn firearms against police officers and innocent people must know that the SAPS will respond with the full capability of the service. We will protect our members, our communities and we will not retreat in the face of violence.”

Inquest

An inquest docket has been opened, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is reviewing the operation.

Authorities say the discovery underscores the urgent need for vigilance against extremist violence and the importance of community cooperation in exposing threats before they escalate.