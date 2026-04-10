News

Home » News

Rooms in hijacked police station being rented out for R500 [VIDEO]

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

10 April 2026

02:40 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The old Carletonville police station was abandoned almost 20 years ago due to a sinkhole.

Carletonville police station oversight visit by Dean Macpherson.

The shell of a room rented out for R500 at the old Carletonville Police Station. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is cracking down on the hijacking of a former community key point.

Dean Macpherson, on Friday, was in Carletonville to conduct an oversight visit of the Carletonville police station.

The police station was abandoned almost 20 years ago after a sinkhole left the building structurally unsound.

In the intervening years, the structure had been taken over by criminal elements, with the building having been partitioned for makeshift housing.

Macpherson stated his intention to evict the occupants, provide them with temporary accommodation and restore the building for community benefit.

R500 per room

The minister observed the derelict condition of the area and declared the department would rectify matters.

Most concerning to Macpherson was the exploitation of those needing shelter by the criminal elements.

“It is deeply concerning that this state property is being unlawfully rented out for as little as R500.

“Work will now begin to evict those illegally occupying the site and restore it for its intended purpose – a functioning police station that serves the community

“We will also criminally prosecute those behind this scheme,” stated Macpherson.

RELATED ARTICLES

Dismay at eviction

One of the occupants of the structure expressed his dismay at being evicted, believing he had the necessary permission to do so.

The man said that he was given documentation for his stay and considered it proof of his right to occupy the building

Macpherson instructed the man to leave the premises, but said temporary accommodation would be provided.

“Now I hear I don’t have [the] right to stay here. That made me shocked because I’ve got papers to come and stay here,” the man told The Citizen.

The elderly occupant had been living at the property for eight years and moved there after his previous accommodation was also affected by a sinkhole.

The man was sceptical about receiving any accommodation, believing he was singled out for removal because he was not the sole occupant. He said six people lived in the premises.

“It makes me think otherwise because they don’t go to other people,” the man queried.

WATCH: An evicted occupant relays the story of his occupation and pending eviction

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Carletonville Dean Macpherson Editor’s Choice public works South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business SAA CEO Lamola and directors quit as airline accused of purge
News Rooms in hijacked police station being rented out for R500 [VIDEO]
Celebs And Viral RHOP’s Mel and Peet Viljoen plead ‘not guilty’ in Florida retail theft case
South Africa Here’s how many Home Affairs officials were accused of assisting illegal foreigners last year
News Family responds to call for Mkhwanazi and Madlanga to intervene in Senzo Meyiwa murder case

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News