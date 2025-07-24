Rostering issue at heart of pilot strike, says Solidarity

FlySafair and Solidarity met at the CCMA as the pilot strike enters another phase, with rostering at the heart of the dispute.

As FlySafair and trade union Solidarity met at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) in a bid to resolve the ongoing strike by some of its pilots, a union representative said it would be prepared to review its salary demands as long as the airline meets its request to change a new aircrew rostering system.

Solidarity deputy general secretary Helgard Cronje told radio station CapeTalk: “If we can find a resolution on the rostering issue, the discussions surrounding the rest will probably be a lot easier.”

Cronje claimed FlySafair has been misleading the public when sharing information about the hours that pilots work, creating an impression that pilots do not work long and hard hours.

The rostering issue is a no-cost issue for the airline, so there should be no reason for them to reject the demands, Cronje said.

The airline said all flights scheduled yesterday were operating as planned, despite the ongoing industrial action.

“The airline continues to operate a reduced but stable schedule, which was proactively implemented last week,” said Cronje.

“Customers affected by any time changes were notified well in advance via SMS and e-mail, using the contact details provided at the time of booking.

“On Tuesday, the airline operated 95.2% of its reduced schedule on time – an achievement that reflects the resilience and dedication of FlySafair’s operational teams, who continue to work tirelessly to maintain service stability.

“The majority of FlySafair’s pilots are actively at work demonstrating their continued commitment to maintaining the airline’s world-class standards.”

Two of the about 120 daily flights operated by the airline will be conducted under a passenger protection agreement with South African Airways.

FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said: “Our focus remains on supporting our customers and restoring full operations as quickly as possible.

“We are grateful to our teams across the business, who are going above and beyond to keep our operations running smoothly under challenging circumstances.

“The airline remains committed to resolving this matter constructively and will continue its engagement with Solidarity through the mediation process led by the CCMA this afternoon.”

Gordon said FlySafair has engaged with Solidarity and the CCMA throughout this process and continues to do so.

“Customers are encouraged to check their flight status via ‘Manage My Booking’ tool on flysafair. co.za, or the FlySafair App, and to consult the Travel Updates page for the latest information,” he said.

“Airport teams remain on standby to assist with rebookings, refunds and alternative arrangements.”