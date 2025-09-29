RTMC calls for better behaviour from truck drivers after 13 killed in Limpopo

The taxi was sandwiched between two trucks

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is dismayed at a horrific crash in Limpopo that claimed at least 13 lives.

Thirteen people, including a child aged between seven and ten years old, were killed in a horrific collision on the R81 road at Ga-Sekgopo near Mooketsi on Sunday.

It is understood that all the deceased were in a minibus taxi, including the driver. They are travelling from a church service at Solomondale to Magoro village outside Giyani.

According to the preliminary report, a truck failed to brake and collided with a minibus taxi from behind and another truck, crushing the minibus taxi between the two trucks.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane urged truck drivers to be cautious on the roads.

“The Road Traffic Management Corporation is calling on freight and public transport vehicle drivers to improve their behaviour and put safety first.

“The R81 was closed for several hours as emergency personnel worked tirelessly to remove bodies from the wreckage. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined as investigations are still underway,” Zwane said.

Meanwhile, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), one person was killed and two others injured over the weekend.

Shortly before 1am on Sunday, two vehicles collided head-on along Underwood Road near Hans Detman Road in Pinetown, west of Durban.

ALS Paramedics rushed to the scene after receiving multiple emergency calls.

According to the ambulance service, one of the drivers, a woman believed to be in her forties, died from her injuries.

“There was nothing paramedics could do for her, and she was declared deceased on the scene,” ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

Jamieson said two people from the second car sustained serious injuries and were treated on-site before being transported to the hospital.

“Once stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics, they were transported to a nearby hospital for further care that they required.

Jamieson said the events leading up to the crash are unknown; however, Saps were in attendance and will be investigating further.

