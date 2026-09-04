RTMC urges road safety ahead of major religious gathering and spring festivals

The RTMC is expecting more than 5 000 buses on the N1 North this weekend as believers make their way to the ZCC New Year Celebration in Moria.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is urging all road users to exercise caution, patience and responsible behaviour on the roads this weekend as the arrival of spring coincides with a number of festivals, religious gatherings, and other events expected to attract large numbers of people across the country.

The first weekend of spring traditionally brings increased movement on the country’s roads, with families and communities travelling to various destinations for outdoor activities and celebrations.

Road safety

The RTMC has appealed to all road users to put safety first and exercise caution as they attend festivals.

It is particularly concerned about the anticipated increase in traffic volumes this weekend, especially along the N1 North, R101 and Moloto Road linked to the annual Zion Christian Church (ZCC) New Year Celebration in Moria, Limpopo.

The church is expecting more than 5 000 buses to travel to Moria from various parts of the country.

Significant traffic volumes

This influx of traffic, combined with the already high volumes on the N1 North during month-end periods, is expected to place considerable pressure on the road network.

Law-enforcement agencies and traffic authorities will consequently strengthen deployment along these corridors, with a particular focus on ensuring the safe and orderly movement of traffic, while dealing with all forms of lawlessness.

The RTMC has appealed to bus drivers and other public transporters to exercise the highest level of responsibility.

Precautions

“Drivers must ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy, that passengers are transported safely and that prescribed driving hours and rest requirements are adhered to,” the organisation emphasised.

“Drivers must never operate vehicles while fatigued, under the influence of alcohol or drugs or while distracted,” the RTMC warned.

All motorists are reminded that speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless and negligent driving, unsafe overtaking and distracted driving can have devastating consequences.

Passengers’ responsibility

Additionally, passengers have been instructed not to encourage or tolerate dangerous driving behaviour and should speak up when a driver is speeding, driving recklessly, using a cellphone while driving or showing signs of fatigue.

“Passengers also have an important role to play,” the RTMC concluded.