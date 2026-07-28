RTMC warns motorists as icy snow and flooding hit EC and KZN

RTMC says do not drive around barriers or cross snow covered roads. Carrying blankets, water, food and torches, and checking forecasts before the journey is advised.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to be extremely cautious while travelling through the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal amid wet, icy conditions and freezing temperatures.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued orange level 5 warnings for disruptive snow and orange level 6 warnings for disruptive snow, with conditions potentially causing flooding of bridges, roads, and settlements, infrastructure damage, and icy road conditions.

Orange level 5 and 6 warnings issued for disruptive snow and rain

The weather conditions are forecast through the Eastern Cape highlights, the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal, and routes towards Lesotho.

The Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) said rainfall was anticipated in specific areas within the Great Kei, Mbashe, Mnquma, King Sabatha Dalindyebo, Nyandeni, Port St Johns, and Winnie Madikizela Mandela municipalities.

The disruptive snowfall is over the Walter Sisulu, Enoch Mgijima, Emalahleni, Sakhisizwe, and Umzimvubu local municipalities.

“We advise all individuals to implement necessary precautions and to monitor regular weather updates disseminated through radio and social media channels,” Eastern Cape Cogta said.

The KwaZulu-Natal Cogta said disruptive rain will affect Big Five Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, eThekwini, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Mtubatuba, Ray Nkonyeni, Umdoni, uMhlathuze, uMlalazi and Umzumbe.

Conditions create hazardous driving – RTMC

“Heavy and persistent rainfall is expected across parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with the potential to cause widespread flooding of roads, bridges and settlements, damage to infrastructure and mud-based homes, disruption to essential services, and dangerous conditions near rivers and streams,” KZN Cogta said.

RTMC said the conditions are expected to create hazardous driving conditions, particularly on mountain passes, high-altitude routes and major transport corridors.

“Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas and to remain alert for possible road closures, reduced visibility and slippery road surfaces,” the corporation said.

RTMC appealed to all motorists to observe the following road safety measures:

Reduce speed and drive according to the prevailing weather and road conditions.

Increase the following distance between vehicles to allow sufficient stopping time.

Avoid sudden braking, harsh acceleration and sharp steering manoeuvres on icy or snow-covered roads.

Switch on headlights to improve visibility, even during daylight hours.

Ensure vehicles are roadworthy, with tyres, brakes, lights and windscreen wipers in good working condition.

Carry essential emergency supplies, including warm clothing, blankets, drinking water, non-perishable food, a fully charged cellphone and a torch.

Check weather forecasts and official traffic updates before embarking on a journey.

Comply with the instructions of traffic law enforcement officers and emergency personnel at all times.

Warnings

“The RTMC warns motorists not to drive around road closure barriers or attempt to cross roads covered by snow or ice,” the corporation said.

“Such actions place motorists, passengers and emergency responders at unnecessary risk and may delay rescue and recovery operations.”

In situations where severe weather may affect operations, freight and public transport operators are also urged to closely monitor the weather and re-evaluate their travel schedules.

“The RTMC, working together with provincial and local traffic authorities, law enforcement agencies and emergency services, will continue to monitor the situation and provide timely updates on road conditions and traffic management interventions,” RTMC said.