Rubio’s Freedom Day message sparks cautious optimism for SA–US ties

Analysts argue that SA-US diplomacy may remain strained, but trade and strategic resources offer common ground.

Political experts see a “window of opportunity” for South Africa to drastically improve its relations with the US, following a seeming olive branch offered by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who says Washington is open to “constructive engagement” where the interests of the two countries align.

Rubio’s comments came in a message to commemorate South Africa’s Freedom Day on Monday when he offered his “warm greetings” to the people of South Africa, saying: “Over three decades since South Africa’s democratic transition, this occasion provides an opportunity to reflect on the country’s history and future. As we look ahead, we remain open to constructive engagement where our interests align.”

‘Common interests’

Political analyst André Duvenhage said though the differences between SA and the US differ substantially on a number of levels, there was a window of opportunity to create better relations.

“South Africa needs the US, while the US needs scarce minerals within South Africa, so there is a basis of common interest.”

US President Donald Trump is “not purely a political ideologue; he is driven by economic and financial considerations, and this will make it possible to create some sort of an agreement”.

“We know there will be differences about white genocide and black economic empowerment, but at least we can start changing this process around and, hopefully, the South African government will make the best of this opportunity,” Duvenhage said.

Tensions between the countries worsened after SA accused Israel of committing genocide in Palestine and reported it to the International Court of Justice.

Soon after that, the Trump administration started to accuse SA of murdering Afrikaners.

“It’s going to take time to repair this relationship and this will only be the first step,” Duvenhage said.

Political analyst Goodenough Mashego said SA and the US must just focus on keeping an economic relationship alive and forget about mending the diplomatic relationship because they would never see eyeto-eye diplomatically.

“The US and China don’t have a good diplomatic relationship, but they still do business, regardless of their differences. That is the kind of relationship which will work between the two countries.”

New ambassadors seen as key to rebuilding relations

Thabang Motsoaledi, political and international relations expert from North-West University, said it seemed the US was willing to diplomatically engage with South Africa after months of negotiations and lack of cooperation, especially from the US side.

This might be interpreted as the US “trying to re-strategise since South Africa was not folding to their demands”, he said.

It could also provide an opportunity to “start negotiations and attain a new relationship”.

He said the countries’ two newly appointed ambassadors – Leo Brent Bozell III from the US side and Roelf Meyer from SA – “have a great role to play in mending these differences between the two states”.

Signs of a possible diplomatic turning point

Theo Neethling, a research fellow in political studies and governance at the University of the Free State, said this marked an interesting turn after relations between the two countries had reached an absolute low.

“One need only recall Trump’s refusal to attend the G20 summit in South Africa. As recently as last month, South Africa’s minister of finance was denied accreditation to attend the G20 finance ministers’ meeting in the United States. Suddenly, there is a correspondence opening with warm greetings.”

Neethling said it may be that the new US ambassador was beginning to play a constructive role, judging by his positive remarks so far.

If Meyer gains traction in the US, an upward curve could follow, he said.

“The road ahead will remain steep and challenging, given that there are still many critics of South Africa among Republicans, but this may just signal a turning point in the strained relations since the Trump administration placed South Africa firmly on its radar,” Neethling said.