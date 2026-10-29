‘The rules will be rewritten’: Lamola warns Africa must shape new world order

Lamola paints a stark picture of rising conflict, deepening inequality and weakening international institutions.

South Africa and Africa must seize a shrinking opportunity to shape a rapidly changing global order or risk having the future written for them, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola warned on Thursday.

Launching the Global Africa Research Initiative (GARI), Lamola painted a stark picture of rising conflict, deepening inequality and weakening international institutions.

‘World disorder’

Lamola described the current global environment as an increasingly volatile “world disorder”.

“What stands out is an increasingly volatile and combustible international order, or perhaps more accurately, a world disorder.”

Lamola said the world is undergoing profound geopolitical shifts, with new centres of power emerging and new alliances taking shape.

At the same time, he warned that unilateral actions, including tariffs and sanctions, continue to undermine multilateral cooperation, while international institutions face growing pressure and attacks.

Global inequality

A key focus of his address was the persistence of global inequality and Africa’s marginalisation in global decision-making.

“The wealthiest 10 percent own approximately 75 percent of global wealth, while the poorest half own just 2 percent.”

He added inequality extends beyond economics to voice and representation, noting that Africa accounts for a quarter of United Nations (UN) member states and a fifth of the world’s population but still has no permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Africa

Despite the challenges confronting the continent, Lamola said Africa is not standing by as global events unfold.

“It is important to stress that we are not just recipients of these shifts and blows. We are actively shaping how we respond.”

He highlighted South Africa’s support for initiatives aimed at addressing Africa’s debt burden, including the establishment of a Borrowers’ Platform and Africa’s first credit rating agency, while also pointing to efforts by African countries to gain greater control over their mineral wealth and use it to drive industrialisation, beneficiation and job creation.

“In practical terms, this is what we mean by African agency.”

Global power

Lamola said the continent must take advantage of shifting global power dynamics to advance its own interests and strengthen its collective influence on the world stage.

Quoting economist Carlos Lopes, he delivered what was arguably the speech’s strongest warning:

“The current global disorder presents an opportunity for power to be exercised in new ways. But the window will not stay open forever. The rules will be rewritten. The only question is: will Africa be one of the authors?”

Trade

Lamola also reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment ties, maintaining relations with traditional partners such as the United States, while expanding opportunities through platforms such as Brics.

Calling for greater African unity and fresh thinking, he challenged researchers, policymakers and intellectuals to help shape practical solutions that advance the continent’s interests in an increasingly uncertain world.

“Above all, they require an intellectual community prepared to challenge established assumptions, including our own, in the service of an Africa that is capable of advancing its interests and aspirations.”

With that challenge, Lamola formally launched GARI, positioning it as a platform to generate ideas and research that can help Africa navigate and shape a rapidly evolving global order.