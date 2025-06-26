WATCH: SA Breweries depot in Soweto goes up in flames

The blaze reportedly began when grass in a nearby field caught fire.

SA Breweries depot in Soweto goes up in flames. Picture: The Citizen/Shaun Holland

Residents have been urged to stay clear of SA Breweries in Soweto, which has been engulfed by a massive fire.

Johannesburg Emergency Services said firefighters are responding to the fire incident at the brewery on Thursday afternoon.

Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the blaze reportedly began when grass in a nearby field caught fire.

“This soon spread quickly and ignited storage crates on the premises”.

Khumalo said there are no fatalities.

“At this stage, no injuries have been reported. Emergency teams are working swiftly to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known. EMS is urging residents to stay clear of the area as a precaution,” Khumalo said.

Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

