SA making strides in fight against drug crime – Mashatile

Mashatile reports 19 labs dismantled, 263 arrests, and calls for society-wide cooperation to combat organised drug networks.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says South Africa is making significant strides in the fight against organised drug crime.

He said this on Tuesday afternoon in parliament when he answered oral questions to hold the executive accountable.

The Chief Whip of the IFP, Nhlanhla Hadebe, asked the deputy president about actions the Cabinet’s Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Committee is taking to improve coordination between law enforcement, intelligence, and border agencies to combat drug cartels.

Mashatile highlights arrests, lab closures and coordinated efforts

Hadebe also asked about stopping the flow of drugs into the country.

Mashatile reported that 19 clandestine drug laboratories were dismantled by the Hawks. Furthermore, 45 suspects were arrested, including 18 foreign nationals, during the 2025 financial year.

Over the same period, there were 263 arrests related to drug manufacturing and dealing.

He said this shows tangible results in combating drug networks.

The deputy president added that South Africa’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force grey list signals international recognition of success in anti-money laundering. It also reflects progress in counter-terrorism financing.

“Government will continue with coordinated efforts to dismantle criminal networks and keep the flow of drugs out of our country. We call on all of society to collaborate with us on these efforts,” Mashatile said.

Hadebe asked a follow-up question about long-term, measurable strategies to ensure a sustained national response to organised drug cartels.

The deputy president highlighted the coordinated approach involving the Cabinet Committee, Saps, Hawks, and Border Management Agency (BMA).

He also mentioned international partners, liaison desks, and mutual legal assistance agreements to strengthen intelligence, enforcement, and cross-border operations.

“I won’t say they have sufficient resources, but because of coordination, I think they are able to pull their resources together to deal with this problem,” Mashatile said.

Watch the Deputy President answer oral questions here:

Another MP highlighted the link between drug trafficking and socio-economic inequalities, lack of law enforcement, and transnational crime networking.

The deputy president emphasised the need to address socio-economic conditions urgently while strengthening law enforcement.

EFF leader Julius Malema asked whether conflicting public statements and policy positions by political parties in the Government of National Unity (GNU) show a lack of unity.

These conflicts previously caused a budget impasse, and Malema questioned whether the GNU lacks coherence in economic policymaking.

He affirmed that despite ideological differences, the administration remains coherent and united in pursuing economic growth and job creation.

‘We agree to disagree’

He said the key to this is the GNU Clearing House Mechanism. It resolves policy disagreements and ensures smooth implementation of government programmes.

“There may be areas where we don’t agree, and we agreed in the mechanism that there are going to be instances where we agree to disagree, but the country must move forward,” he said.

“Nobody will keep the country back because there is something they don’t agree with. People must learn to make compromises so that the country can move forward.”

The deputy president highlighted recent foreign investment drives in Asia and Europe. He mentioned the South Africa-France investment conference as part of the GNU’s strategy. The strategy aims to attract investors, boost the economy, and create jobs.

An MP asked whether the upcoming Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement will be presented without incidents, given the previous budget impasse.

GNU has learned from the past – deputy president

The deputy president emphasised that the GNU has learned from past budget impasses. He confirmed the administration is committed to moving forward with a unified approach.

“GNU success is not lack of disagreement but rather the ability to be able to forge ahead with consensus, and that’s what we are doing,” he said.

