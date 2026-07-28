SA needs R400bn to fix failing water system – minister

State-of-the-art Seshego treatment plant funded by regional bulk grant serves township extensions home to about 91 500 residents daily.

South Africa will need about R400 billion to fix the country’s failing water system and the process will take years, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina says.

She was speaking during an oversight visit to the state-of-the- art Seshego treatment plant outside Polokwane, Limpopo, yesterday.

Majodina says repairs will take years

The plant was funded by the department to the tune of R234 million from the department’s regional bulk infrastructure grant.

The water treatment plant is currently producing 5.9 million litres of water per day.

It serves the township of Seshego and its extensions, home to about 91 500 people.

“Though we do not have enough water in South Africa, I am happy that every Southern African Development Community country has mastered the art of sharing water,” said Majodina.

“We are currently sharing water with Zimbabwe, Lesotho and others.”

Mayor of the Polokwane local municipality John Mpe said he was worried about the escalating number of water tanker mafias in Polokwane and surrounding townships and villages.

Mpe warns water tanker mafias stealing selling water

“Not so long ago, Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba and I made a surprise visit to developing townships such as Mankweng and Seshego,” said Mpe.

“We caught people red-handed stealing and selling our water. We now have a considerable number of police cases going through the courts.

“We, as government, are appealing to our people to work with us to nail these people.”

Recently, the ANC in Limpopo said the province was currently rolling out water-related projects to the tune of R25 billion.

ANC Limpopo secretary Vhamusanda Reuben Madadzhe said the party has resolved that the rapid response task team and Ramathuba must intervene in all projects that have not been completed for a considerable period.