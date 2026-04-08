SA receives first batch of Lenacapavir HIV prevention doses

The six-monthly injectable, is part of the country's integrated and people-centred HIV prevention strategy.

South Africa has received its first batch of the HIV prevention medicine Lenacapavir, consisting of 37 920 doses.

The Department of Health made the announcement on Tuesday.

HIV Prevention

Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale said the medicine, a six-monthly injectable, is part of the country’s integrated and people-centred HIV prevention strategy, aimed at reducing new infections and sustaining the HIV response in line with the Global AIDS Strategy for 2026-2030.

“This is part of integrated, differentiated and people-centred HIV prevention services which offer new hope for people who face barriers to existing HIV prevention methods.

“Lenacapavir will boost the country’s efforts to reduce new HIV infections to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030,” Mohale said.

ALSO READ: Men urged to take HIV treatment as deaths outnumber women

Six-monthly

Mohale said this six-monthly injectable arrived in the country last Thursday.

“It is expected to expand HIV prevention choices, improve adherence, especially amongst the most vulnerable priority groups, including adolescent girls and young women, sex workers, Men having sex with men, among others.

“The department will, in the next few weeks, announce the official launch of this game[1]changer, where the phased implementation plan will be outlined. Lenacapavir is preventive medicine, not a vaccine, considered one of the most exciting HIV prevention advances in years,” Mohale said.

Roll out

Mohale said that the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is “very excited about this development.”

“He will, in consultation with the president, announce the date for the launch to be led by the president.”

What is Lenacapavir

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) officially registered Lenacapavir (branded as Sunlenca) on 27 October 2025.

This landmark approval makes South Africa the first country in Africa to authorise this twice-yearly injection for HIV prevention.

Lenacapavir is a groundbreaking, twice-yearly subcutaneous injection used for HIV-1 prevention (PrEP) and treatment.

It is highly effective, nearly eliminating new infections in trials. Primarily used for individuals at high risk (over 35 kg), it offers a long-acting alternative to daily pills.

ALSO READ: Budget 2026: Godongwana allocates billions to HIV/Aids programme after Trump’s withdrawal