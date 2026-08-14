JUST IN: SAA acting CEO placed on special leave, four months after controversial appointment

SAA board says the decision to place Seshibe on special leave reflected its commitment to governance and accountability.

South African Airways (SAA) acting group CEO Matshela Seshibe has been placed on special leave with immediate effect, just four months after his temporary appointment to the top job drew sharp criticism from aviation industry role players.

SAA announced the decision on Friday afternoon, saying Seshibe would remain on special leave pending the outcome of an internal process.

The airline did not disclose the nature of the process, what prompted it or whether any allegations had been made against Seshibe.

Seshibe was appointed acting group CEO in April following the resignation of Professor John Lamola, whose departure was announced by SAA in April.

His upward move from CEO of SAA’s catering subsidiary Air Chefs to the top job immediately attracted criticism at the time, with questions raised about his aviation experience.

Controversial from the get-go

The Citizen reported at the time that Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage questioned the rationale behind the appointment, and said that Seshibe lacked the aviation expertise necessary to lead a complex airline and said the rationale for his appointment “boggles the mind”, while aviation analyst Guy Leitch described the situation as “extremely concerning”.

SAA has not indicated whether the internal process that led to Seshibe being placed on special leave is related in any way to the concerns raised when he was appointed.

In its statement on Friday, the SAA board said the decision to place Seshibe on special leave reflected its commitment to governance and accountability.

“The decision reflects the Board’s unwavering commitment to the highest standards of good governance, accountability, integrity and leadership,” SAA said.

It added that the decision was consistent with its responsibility to protect the interests of SAA, its employees, customers, partners and other stakeholders while ensuring stability at the airline.

Head of legal replaces Seshibe immediately

Board chairperson Sedzani Mudau said the board would continue to act in the airline’s best interests.

“We recognise the responsibility entrusted to us and will continue to act decisively and in the best interests of the airline and all of its stakeholders,” Mudau said.

Chief legal officer Koekie Mbeki has been appointed acting group CEO with immediate effect. The board said her appointment was intended to ensure leadership continuity.

It said Mbeki had extensive institutional knowledge of SAA and that it was confident she would provide the leadership and stability required while the airline continued to execute its strategy.