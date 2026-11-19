SAA is preparing to launch several new African routes and is considering a second route to Australia next year.

South African Airways (SAA) is preparing to launch several new African routes and is considering a second route to Australia next year.

This as the airline gears up for what it expects to be a busy festive season.

SAA to launch new African routes ahead of festive season

The national carrier plans to introduce services to Libreville, Kigali, Addis Ababa, Nairobi and the Seychelles over the next six months, while Melbourne in Australia is also on its radar.

SAA’s chief commercial officer, Tebogo Tsimane, said the expansion would use the airline’s existing fleet of 19 aircraft, with revised schedules and improved aircraft utilisation allowing it to accommodate additional destinations without immediately increasing capacity.

“We had planned to introduce these routes earlier this year,” said Tsimane, “but we made a deliberate decision to postpone them because of fuel prices.

“We are now in a position where the business cases suggest that we can operate them.”

Tsimane said SAA wanted to use the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa as a connecting hub, allowing passengers to travel onwards through airline partnerships.

“We are looking at connecting passengers via established hubs and using those partnerships to build a broader network,” he said.

Sixth freedom agreements

This would be achieved via sixth freedom agreements the airline hopes to conclude.

Sixth freedom rights allow an airline to carry passengers or cargo between two foreign countries via its home country, using its existing international flying rights to connect the journeys.

The announcement comes as SAA continues to face financial pressures, including facing higher fuel costs and liquidity constraints, a CEO who quit, an acting CEO who was suspended and its fleet renewal programme placed on hold.

Tsimane said the airline had delayed introducing new destinations this year because of fuel prices, but improving conditions had made expansion commercially viable.

“We have seen jet fuel prices coming down and the measures we introduced to manage fuel consumption are beginning to deliver results,” he said.

SAA does not hedge its fuel purchases and has, instead, introduced measures to manage consumption, including consolidating flights where demand is insufficient and improving aircraft and crew utilisation.

Broader commercial strategy to identify underserved markets

SAA’s broader commercial strategy, he said, is to identify underserved markets with sufficient demand to sustain direct flights, rather than compete indiscriminately on established international routes.

Tsimane said South Africa’s geographical position presented challenges, particularly against Middle Eastern carriers that had redirected international passenger traffic through their hubs.

SAA is nevertheless exploring opportunities to rebuild selected long-haul services, including to Mumbai in India which, just over a decade ago, was one of its biggest loss-making routes.

Holiday season passenger demand is expected to rise in December. To cope, SAA is introducing dedicated family check-ins at OR Tambo International Airport and improvements to its unaccompanied minors’ facilities.

A rapid response team will assist passengers during disruptions, while there will be Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials.