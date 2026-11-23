This comes after the Department of Transport announced proposed amendments to the National Road Traffic Act that would set a 0% blood-alcohol limit for all drivers.

South African Breweries (SAB) has called on licensed establishments to make alcohol-free beer more visible and accessible to promote road safety while ensuring that those choosing not to drink can still enjoy the end-of-year festivities.

This follows the Department of Transport’s announcement of a proposed amendment to the National Road Traffic Act that would set a 0% blood-alcohol limit for all drivers.

Accessibility

According to SAB chief executive Richard Rivett-Carnac, the festive season is about coming together, sharing a meal, catching up with friends and making memories.

“But for the person who has agreed to drive everyone home, being part of the occasion should not mean having to settle for whatever is available when the drinks menu comes around,” said Rivett-Carnac.

Reiterating the call to licensed establishments to make alcohol-free beer a more visible and accessible choice this festive season, Rivett-Carnac said the goal is to ensure that those choosing not to drink are included in the occasion.

‘None for the road’

“This means stocking alcohol-free options, including them on drinks menus and making them part of the conversation when customers order their first round,” Rivett-Carnac said, adding that SAB’s longstanding advice this festive season remains clear: “none for the road.”

Rivett-Carnac said that friends should agree on a sober driver or arrange a lift before leaving home, rather than making that decision after drinking.

‘Alcohol-free options’

Rivett-Carnac appealed to all retailers and asked trade partners to make alcohol-free choices available and easy to order, adding that SAB will supply menu inserts that venues can use to show customers which options they stock, including Corona Cero and Castle Free.

Explaining that retailers know what works in their venues, Rivett-Carnac said that this could mean keeping an alcohol-free beer chilled alongside the other beers at a neighbourhood tavern.

He added that small practical interventions can make a meaningful difference, allowing people to enjoy the occasion without feeling they need to justify their choice, and suggested that a restaurant server who knows what is in the fridge can offer it to the whole table.

Efforts towards road safety

Beyond encouraging responsible choices, SAB said that it works with traffic authorities, metro police departments, the South African Police Service and provincial governments to strengthen drink-driving enforcement.

SAB noted investments of more than R52 million in road-safety initiatives, supporting a total of 34 Alcohol Evidence Centres nationally.

According to Rivett-Carnac, the mobile centres bring testing capabilities closer to roadblocks, enabling officers to conduct evidentiary breath tests on site.

Registered nurses are also equipped to collect blood samples when a driver cannot provide a breath sample.

“By bringing the necessary equipment and clinical expertise together, the centres help reduce delays and ensure investigating officers have access to reliable evidence that can support cases through the criminal justice process,” Rivett-Carnac said.

‘Deterring dangerous behaviour’

He noted that ultimately, the objective is not simply to increase enforcement numbers, but to deter dangerous behaviour and help prevent avoidable road deaths.

Zoleka Lisa, SAB’s vice president of corporate affairs, said that road safety requires more than telling people not to drink and drive.

“It also requires the capacity to enforce the law, gather reliable evidence and process cases effectively,” Lisa added.

Alleviating the pressure to drink

She emphasised that responsible choices also begin at the point of sale, and are reflected in the choices consumers make, the decisions retailers take and the commitment of law enforcement authorities to keep roads safe.

“It also starts with looking out for the people we celebrate with – making sure everyone has a choice, nobody feels pressured to drink, and everyone has a safe way home,” Lisa said.

“This December, South Africa, Be Sharp,” she said.

Lisa concluded by emphasising that the best festive-season memories are the ones everyone gets home safely to remember, urging road users to plan their journey home before the first round is ordered.