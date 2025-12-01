SAfm presenter among five accused of recruiting South Africans for Russia-Ukraine war

The case was postponed to 8 December for a formal bail application.

A senior radio broadcaster is among five suspects accused of recruiting South Africans to join the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

SAfm presenter Nonkululeko Mantula appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday alongside four co-accused — Xolani Ntuli, Sifiso Mabena, Siphamandla Tshabalala, and Thulani Mazibuko.

They are facing charges under the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

Their case was postponed to 8 December for a formal bail application.

The group was arrested over the weekend at O.R. Tambo International Airport.

The authorities initially apprehended four of the men as they attempted to travel to Russia via the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a tip-off that flagged their travel plans as suspicious.

According to the Hawks, Mantula — who had already left the country before her arrest — allegedly coordinated the recruitment and travel arrangements for those being sent to join Russia’s military.

Investigators also seized electronic devices and two backpacks as part of the ongoing probe.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla resigns

The court appearance comes in the wake of political controversy involving Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, who recently resigned as an MK Party MP after being linked to the recruitment scandal.

Her half-sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, opened a case at the Sandton police station, accusing her of orchestrating the recruitment of 17 South African men who were allegedly sent to Ukraine under the pretext of VIP protection training.

Zuma-Sambudla has denied wrongdoing and filed her own complaint, claiming that a man identified as Blessing Khoza misled her into believing she was facilitating non-combat security training in Russia.

Both cases are currently being investigated by the Hawks.

The DA has also laid charges, including allegations of human trafficking, violations of anti-mercenary legislation, and breaches of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act.

