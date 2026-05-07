Saftu questions Ramaphosa’s silence on Tolashe scandal

Saftu stressed that it was not declaring Tolashe guilty, but argued that President Ramaphosa's silence had become the central issue.

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to publicly address mounting allegations against Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe, accusing him of “hiding” while ministers face serious scrutiny.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Wednesday, Saftu said the allegations against Tolashe were serious enough to require immediate intervention from the Presidency.

The federation cited allegations involving undeclared Chinese-donated SUVs, claims made by Tolashe’s former spokesperson Lumka Oliphant, and reports by the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE about leaked audio in which the minister allegedly suggested she would avoid answering certain parliamentary questions.

Saftu says silence raises bigger questions

The federation stressed that it was not declaring Tolashe guilty, but argued that Ramaphosa’s silence had become the central issue.

“Saftu is not a court of law. We do not declare anyone guilty before due process. But these allegations are serious enough to demand immediate presidential clarification, not silence, evasions, or factional protection,” the federation said.

According to Saftu, the issue now extends beyond the allegations themselves.

“The central question is no longer only what Minister Tolashe did or did not do. The central question is: why is President Cyril Ramaphosa not acting?” the federation asked.

Saftu said ministers serve at the discretion of the president and questioned why parliament should be left to extract answers while the president remained quiet.

“Why should parliament be the first institution forced to extract answers, when the president himself should be explaining whether he still has confidence in a minister facing such serious allegations?” it said.

Presidency says Ramaphosa is ‘attending to the matter’

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Wednesday that Ramaphosa was aware of the allegations involving Tolashe and was considering the minister’s response.

Speaking during a media briefing on the president’s public programme, Magwenya said Tolashe had already submitted a report to the president.

“With respect to Minister Tolashe, the president is attending to the matter. The minister has delivered her report to the president, articulating her side of the story with respect to the vehicles and other issues,” Magwenya said.

“As you know, the president prefers to take his time when he’s dealing with such matters.”

Magwenya added that Ramaphosa would not be rushed into making a decision.

“He will not be under any form of pressure to arrive at whatever decision he may arrive at, but it’s a matter that he is on top of, and he’s aware of all the issues,” he said.

“Without speculating, I’m sure, in the next couple of weeks or so, he will be meeting with the minister.”

Allegations against McKenzie also raised

The federation also referenced allegations facing Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie.

Saftu noted that McKenzie is facing allegations relating to alleged links to drug-related organised crime, which he has denied.

“These allegations, too, require proper investigation and public accountability,” the federation said.

Saftu argued that Ramaphosa appeared “paralysed” because senior ANC leaders were themselves facing unresolved controversies and ethical questions.

ANC accused of shielding its leaders

The federation linked the current situation to what it described as a long-standing pattern within the ANC of protecting politically connected leaders.

Saftu referenced the findings of the independent Section 89 panel chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo into the Phala Phala scandal involving Ramaphosa.

The federation said the panel found there “may be sufficient evidence” that Ramaphosa committed serious constitutional violations and misconduct.

“President Ramaphosa was ultimately saved from possible impeachment not because the findings disappeared, but because the ANC still possessed a parliamentary majority at the time,” Saftu said.

The federation compared the current situation to the administration of former president Jacob Zuma, accusing the ANC of previously using parliament as a “factional shield” against accountability.

Mashatile scrutiny also raised

Saftu also referred to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who has faced public scrutiny over reports about luxury properties linked to his family.

The federation noted that Mashatile had publicly stated that some of the properties belonged to his children and relatives rather than to him personally.

Saftu argued that South Africa’s accountability crisis was increasingly shaped by “factional calculations, internal power balances and political survival” rather than constitutional principles and ethical leadership.