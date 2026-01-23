SAHRC to probe zama zama violence in Randfontein as families flee homes [VIDEO]

About 600 families from Sporong claim that heavily armed illegal miners forced them to flee their homes.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned what it called the “wanton and organised violence” in Sporong, Randfontein, after illegal mining violence forced hundreds of families to flee their homes at the informal settlement.

About 600 families of Sporong claim that heavily armed illegal miners (zama zamas) forced them to flee their homes after they threatened to kill residents of the informal settlement and kidnap their children.

‘Criminal enterprise’

The displaced families are currently sheltering at Randgate Community Hall in Randfontein.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula, who recently visited the area, described illegal mining in South Africa as a growing criminal enterprise.

“These families were violently driven from their homes by criminal illegal miners while the state failed to protect them. What I witnessed is a shameful indictment of government inaction. No community should be forced to flee their homes in their own country.”

ALSO READ: Police close in on illegal miners in North West

Concerns

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi says they are “gravely concerned” by the reports of the forced displacement of the people from Sporong.

This violence reflects a broader and deeply troubling pattern experienced by many mining-affected communities across South Africa at the hands of criminal mining syndicates.

“Such conduct constitutes a direct assault on the constitutional order and violates fundamental rights guaranteed in the constitution, including the right to life and the right to freedom and security of the person,” Baloyi said.

Illegal mining

Baloyi said the commission has, for several years, raised concerns about illegal and unregulated mining and its impact on communities.

He stressed that there are “significant policy gaps” in the closure and rehabilitation of mines, in the regulation of mining, and in its policing.

Investigation

The Commission’s Gauteng Provincial Office has opened an investigation into the matter on its own accord to ensure that alleged human rights violations are urgently addressed.

“The Commission will engage the community of Sporong, displaced residents, the Gauteng Provincial Government, the South African Police Service and other relevant state institutions to ensure that urgent steps are taken to protect affected communities, restore safety and stability, and ensure accountability,” Baloyi said.

Today, I visited displaced families from the Sporong informal settlement, currently sheltering at Randgate Community Hall in Randfontein. These families were violently driven from their homes by criminal illegal miners while the state failed to protect them. What I witnessed is a… pic.twitter.com/ehXvsYLvCS — Vuyo Zungula MP 🇿🇦 (@ZungulaVuyo) January 21, 2026

Relocation

Baloyi said the Commission will continue with the second leg of its National Inquiry into Policy Framework around Artisanal Mining, the Impact of Artisanal Mining on the human rights of surrounding communities and the scope and tactics employed in Operation Vala Umgodi from 02 to 04 February 2026.

On Thursday, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, accompanied by Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, engaged with displaced residents, assuring them of a coordinated plan on relocation, housing, safety and social support as an urgent intervention by the province.

ALSO READ: Illegal miner says he will keep digging to survive