Samwu protest causes chaos on M1 highway around Joburg CBD

JMPD said heavy traffic congestion and severe delays are expected along the M1 corridor as active diversions are currently in place.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Monday closed the M1 highway at Smit Street due to a protest by the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu).

The M1 has since been reopened but JMPD had earlier warned motorists of severe traffic disruptions in the Joburg CBD and surrounding areas.

The protest led to a complete road closure in both directions on the M1 freeway north and southbound at the Smit Street off-ramp and on-ramp in Braamfontein.

M1 closed at Smit Street in Braamfontein due to protest

Samwu was protesting in the area because of wage disputes with the City of Johannesburg.

JMPD said heavy traffic congestion and severe delays were expected along the M1 corridor.

“JMPD officers have been deployed to the affected area to manage traffic flow, direct vehicles safely away from the protest, and monitor the situation. Active diversions are currently in place,” the metro police said.

“Motorists travelling towards or through the CBD are urged to avoid the M1 around the Braamfontein interchange and consider using alternative routes.”

JMPD has advised motorists travelling southbound on the M1 from Sandton or Rosebank to divert off at Empire Road or Jan Smuts Avenue and proceed via Parktown into outer CBD routes.

Motorists urged to use alternative routes

Those travelling northbound on the M1 from Booysens or the South should divert via Booysens Road or join the M2 East/Joe Slovo Drive to bypass the CBD core.

Additionally, east-west commuters are encouraged to utilise the M2 Highway, M11 (Victoria Avenue/Joubert Park), or the N1 Western Bypass to clear the central district entirely.

“Motorists are advised to approach all diversions with caution and obey instructions given by traffic officers on the scene,” JMPD said.

“Expect significant delays during peak travel hours and allow for extra travel time.”