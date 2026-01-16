SANDF helicopters rescue chief and other residents as floods ravage Limpopo

A 4-year-old child who was trapped with his mother on a tree, was swept away before help could arrive.

As floods continue to ravage the Kruger National Park and staff evacuated from the national reserve, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed two aircraft (helicopters) to a rescue operation to assist people stranded in Limpopo due to severe flooding.

Floodwaters have risen rapidly in Limpopo following heavy rains that have devastated the province over the last two weeks.

Search and rescue

The search and rescue teams from the South African Air Force’s 17 and 19 Squadrons responded to an emergency rescue activation from the Air Force Command Post on Thursday.

The SADF said three helicopters from bases in Pretoria and Hoedspruit in Limpopo took off to conduct rescue operations in flood-affected regions of Limpopo province.

“The operation started on 14 January 2026 from 23:00 up until 15 January 2026, 02:00, wherein members risked severe weather to rescue people whose lives were in danger of drowning.”

Chief rescued

The crew was tasked to rescue a family from Mbaula Village, outside Giyani in Limpopo Province.

“The community informed the crew that they had rescued other people from the rooftops of their homes and high-lying areas, one of the family members was rescued from a tree along the Olifants River, which is flooded and thus threatening nearby residents,” the SANDF said.

The SANDF said a local chief had also been rescued from the roof of his home. Crews continued to assist individuals trapped in trees, and those requiring medical attention were transported to Maphutha Hospital near Phalaborwa.

“The ORYX helicopter was also tasked to rescue Border Management Authority as well as South African Police Service members surrounded by water at Phafuri Port of Entry.”

Toddler killed

Meanwhile, the AGUSTA (A109) was tasked to hoist eighteen people who had to be evacuated from flooded Khambaku Lodge outside Phalaborwa to places of safety.

The MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs in Limpopo, Basikopo Makamu, expressed deep sadness following the province’s first inclement weather-related death.

Makamu confirmed that a 4-year-old child who was trapped with his mother in a tree was swept away before help could arrive.

“One death is too many. We are deeply saddened by this unwarranted loss of life. We urge communities to be extra vigilant as heavy rains continue to plague our province.”

Severe weather warning

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a red level 10 warning for Limpopo for 15 and 16 January 2026.

“This inclement weather could lead to continued heavy downpours over parts of Limpopo. These include Ba-Phalaborwa, Chabane, Greater Giyani, Greater Letaba, Greater Tzaneen and Maruleng.”

He warned that the rain could cause widespread flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of affected communities, damage to property and buildings, loss of livelihoods and livestock, and prolonged disruption of essential services, including water, electricity, and access to schools.

“The provincial government is currently engaged in the process of collating information related to damage that has been reported because of the heavy rainfall. Municipalities have been mandated to lead this process through consolidated reports.

“We are also looking into prospects of applying for a declaration of the Provincial State of Disaster, so that adequate financial resources can be allocated to mitigate against the impact of the heavy rains,” Makamu said.

More flooding

Makamu added that, due to the province’s very high rainfall over the past several days and the expectation of further heavy rainfall, the risk of widespread flooding remains critically high.

He reiterated his deep concern about the continued disregard for the precautionary measures the government has adopted to preserve lives.

“Communities are urged to avoid crossing flooded rivers, bridges and streams as well as unnecessary travelling, especially when it rains.”

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, accompanied by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathub, visited Mbaula village and other areas to assess the damage caused by the severe weather.

