SANDF members die in Gauteng mine shaft tragedy during Operation Prosper

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

Two South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members lost their lives after plunging into an abandoned mine shaft during an anti‑illegal mining operation under Operation Prosper in Gauteng.

The incident occurred on Friday, 17 July 2026, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes from the Ministry of Police and the South African Police Service (Saps).

Illegal miners

Preliminary reports indicate that SANDF members were pursuing suspected illegal miners in an underground tunnel when they fell into an abandoned mine shaft.

“At approximately 6am, SANDF members deployed at the abandoned CRD Mine in West Johannesburg spotted suspected illegal miners exiting the underground workings. A pursuit ensued into a tunnel, during which the two members tragically fell into an open, abandoned vertical mine shaft, said SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini.

“Specialised emergency response units, including Mine Rescue Services and disaster management teams, were immediately deployed to the scene. Regrettably, the recovery operation has concluded with the retrieval of the bodies of both members.”

Investigations

Dlamini said the process of formally identifying the deceased and notifying their next of kin is currently underway.

“The names of the members will be released once their families have been fully informed.”

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation.

Condolences

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Police have extended its heartfelt sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased members, describing them as brave public servants who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

“The loss of these courageous soldiers is a devastating blow to the security cluster and the nation at large. We honour their commitment, dedication and selfless service in the fight against illegal mining and organised crime,” said Minister Feroz Cachalia.

Tribute

Lieutenant General Dimpane paid tribute to the SANDF members who continue to work side by side with SAPS in combating illegal mining activities across the country.

“SANDF members have been invaluable partners in Operation Prosper and other crime-fighting initiatives. Their bravery and sacrifice will never be forgotten. We remain committed to ensuring that the work they dedicated their lives to continues.

Operation prosper

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said that “despite this tragic loss,” Operation Prosper continues to record significant successes in disrupting illegal mining activities and dismantling criminal syndicates operating in abandoned and active mining areas in Gauteng.

“During today’s operations in Gauteng, a total of 20 illegal miners were arrested, of whom 19 are illegal foreign nationals.

“These include nine Mozambican nationals, six Zimbabwean nationals, three Malawian nationals and one Lesotho national. One South African national was also arrested,” Mathe said.

Arrests

According to police, between April and June 2026, joint Saps and SANDF operations in Gauteng saw 793 suspects arrested, including 595 undocumented foreign nationals.

Authorities also seized large quantities of illegal mining equipment, such as generators and phendukas, along with nearly 974 kilograms of gold‑bearing material.

Crackdown

The Ministry of Police reaffirmed the government’s determination to intensify the crackdown on illegal mining and pursue those exploiting South Africa’s mineral wealth.

Cachalia emphasised that the sacrifices of fallen members “will not be in vain,” pledging continued efforts to dismantle criminal syndicates and safeguard the country’s economic interests.

Saps paid tribute to the SANDF soldiers who died in the line of duty, saluting them as heroes who placed their country first and extending condolences to their families and colleagues.