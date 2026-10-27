SANDF slams ‘false’ immigration claims, defends force’s integrity

The SANDF warned against attempts to draw the military into public debates for which it bears no responsibility.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has rejected social media claims linking the military to immigration issues and the influx of foreign nationals into South Africa.

In a statement issued on Monday, the SANDF said it noted with concern what it described as irresponsible social media remarks attempting to link the Defence Force to immigration-related matters.

‘Unfounded claims’

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said the “unfounded claims” are misleading and appear intended to cast aspersions on the integrity of the Defence Force.”

“The SANDF rejects these allegations with the contempt they deserve.”

Dlamini said claims that its members had submitted warnings, recommendations or representations to government regarding the influx of foreign nationals were false.

“We wish to state categorically that at no stage did our members submit warnings, representations, or recommendations to government or any authority regarding the influx of foreign nationals into South Africa.

“The SANDF does not challenge, oppose, or seek to influence government decisions on immigration policy or related matters,” Dlamini said.

Constitution

Dlamini emphasised that it operates strictly within the framework of the constitution, applicable legislation and lawful directives issued by the government.

“The formulation and implementation of immigration policy remain the responsibility of the relevant government authorities.”

Dlamini warned against attempts to draw the military into public debates for which it bears no responsibility.

“Attempts to draw the Defence Force into public narratives and debates for which it bears no responsibility are both irresponsible and damaging to public confidence in national institutions.”

Warning

The SANDF called on members of the public and social media users to act responsibly when sharing information online and to avoid spreading false claims.

“The SANDF calls upon members of the public and social media users to exercise responsibility and refrain from disseminating false and misleading information that undermines the integrity of the Defence Force and its members.”