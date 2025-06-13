SANDF troops return home from DRC after delay from logistical snag

The return of 249 SANDF members from the DRC was delayed due to technical issues with the contracted airline but they arrived in the evening.

The arrival of the first group of South African troops who were deployed to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was delayed on Friday afternoon due to logistical challenges.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) was expected to welcome the first group of 249 troops at the Air Force Base Bloemspruit in Bloemfontein at around midday from Tanzania, but they only arrived in the evening.

The soldiers were deployed in the DRC as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), and on 4 May, the SANDF announced a phased withdrawal of SAMIDRC troops.

Logistical delays stall return of SANDF troops

The process follows a tragic loss of 14 SANDF members during clashes between the DRC military and the M23 rebel group in eastern DRC.

However, by 2pm, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga announced that the department was experiencing technical and logistical challenges.

“The indication is that the arrival has been delayed due to the technical and logistical challenges with the contracted airline which are being attended to by the [South African Development Community],” the minister said at the time.

“We have been assured that they are already on board and will definitely arrive anytime today or tomorrow.”

Minister Motshekga ‘disappointed and anxious’ about delays

The minister said she felt disappointed and anxious about the delayed landing of the plane.

“It’s just very disheartening to really subject people to such trauma because I think they were really looking forward to it,” she said.

Chief of Joint Operations of the SANDF Lieutenant General Siphiwe Sangweni explained that there was initially supposed to be two small flights landing from Chato, Tanzania, but now the troop’s return will use a larger aircraft. He said there would not be nine trips every second day bringing South African soldiers back home.

The SANDF aims to complete the return mission by the end of June, provided there are no further delays.

The withdrawal process also includes the safe return of all of South Africa’s prime mission equipment, which is ongoing. Motshekga assured that the SANDF would not leave behind even a pin.

“We are fully aware that half the work is done in terms of prime mission equipment; hence, we are working around the clock with our counterparts in the region to ensure that the process runs expeditiously with minimal logistical risks,” the minister said.

Calls for more funding and modernised equipment

In terms to the lessons learnt from the mission, Sangweni and the minister emphasised the importance of funding and modernising equipment for the SANDF to do more in terms of peacekeeping and peace support operations.

Sangweni highlighted the strength and commitment of South African soldiers in peacekeeping.

“As the media, you should also be propagating for us for funding and modernised equipment so that we will do more than what we are doing now,” he added.

