Sanef slams journalist killings in Gaza, calls for action and accountability

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) has expressed outrage at the continued assassination and murder of journalists in Gaza, describing the actions as a deplorable and “evil assault on press freedom and human rights.”

This comes after Israel killed five Al Jazeera reporters in an airstrike near Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital on Sunday.

Attack

Correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqeh, alongside cameramen Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Noufal and Moamen Aliwa, were in a tent for journalists at the hospital’s main gate when it was targeted.

Reporters without Borders (RSF) said a freelance journalist was also killed in the attack.

Israel’s military claimed responsibility for the assassination, saying Al-Sharif led a unit of Hamas’ armed wing.

According to RSF, Mohammed al-Khaldi, the creator of a YouTube news channel, was the sixth fatality, and freelance reporters Mohammed Sobh, Mohammed Qita and Ahmed al-Harazine were wounded.

‘Right to information’

Sanef said the attack was a “grave threat to the public’s right to information.”

“Sanef has, on numerous occasions, unequivocally condemned the brutality of the Israeli military in specifically targeting journalists and systematically denying other international journalists the ability to report live from Gaza.

“Disturbingly, the Israeli military has admitted to targeting journalists, attempting to unfairly brand them as Hamas operatives without any shred of evidence to justify these cold-blooded murders,” Sanef said.

Journalists killed

The United Nations reported that at least 242 Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, with a rising death toll.

“We wish to record our deepest repugnance at the death toll of journalists in Gaza since the attack on 7 October 2023, by Hamas on Israeli civilians,” Sanef said.

“Sanef joins the call of other international organisations dedicated to defending media rights and advocating for media freedom and the protection of journalists, and voices its grave concerns.”

Truth reporting

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), has repeatedly highlighted the record number of journalists killed in the conflict, emphasising the urgent need for investigations and accountability.

RSF has similarly condemned the deliberate targeting of media workers, underscoring the vital role journalists play in informing the world during times of conflict.

“The world relies on journalists to bear witness and report the truth, and their protection must be paramount,” RSF said.

