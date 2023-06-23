SANParks donates R1.4m school science lab

By Reitumetse Makwea

In an effort to improve the quality of education and empower pupils, South African National Parks (SANParks) on yesterday handed over a R1.4 million science laboratory at Bunny Khosa High School in Kildare, Ximhungwe, in Mpumalanga.

It was joined by the Department of Education Enhlanzeni district and the Kruger National Park (KNP) as part of SANParks Community Social Legacy Programme, which supports communities adjacent to its national parks.

The legacy projects were funded from the 1% tourism income on all accommodation bookings and according to SANParks in 2022, over the past four years this was estimated to be between R6 million and R7 million per annum.

KNP managing director Oscar Mthimkhulu said it was important to plough back to communities and young people.

“Through this programme we will enrich their level of education with the use of a variety of science materials to boost their level of understanding regarding science,” he said.

“We want to provide infrastructure that will help realise the dreams of many, because the future is in the hands of our youth. And with this facility our pupils will be able to achieve what they set their minds on and become excellent.”

Mthimkhulu encouraged the community to support and protect the school.

“We all know the rate of unemployment is high and one way to address this is by empowering ourselves as communities and our youth to compete competitively for opportunities across the world.”

He further outlined the different SANParks projects in other communities.

“Next month we are handing over another science lab at Jacob Mdluli High School in Makoko Trust, Kabokweni, in White River.

“And others like Masitsa High, and Lehlapulane High, in Limpopo, as well as Takalani Primary, Sibusisiwe High and Dumisani High, in Mpumalanga.”

Bunny Khosa’s acting principal Jennifer Mnisi applauded the KNP for its “wonderful work” and said given the history of the school, the project will definitely improve the school, which is mathematics- and science-based.

“We are truly grateful to SANParks for this wonderful donation to not just the school, but the community as well,” Mnisi added.

“We pledge to take care of it, so that it doesn’t only serve the children here now, but even those who will come after them and surrounding schools because this will mean that we as a school have been identified as one of the science centres.”

A pupil, Consolation Mkhabele, also thanked the KNP on behalf of her schoolmates.

“Through this project great opportunities will be made possible. [It’s] the road to prosperity and success,” she said.

“The beginning of our science story just got interesting because of the gem brightening up our science programme – all thanks to the KNP.

“We can’t thank SanParks enough but I’m sure our actions will be an elaboration of how grateful we are.”