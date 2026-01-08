SANParks warns BASE jumping illegal at Table Mountain after American plunges to death

A substantial search and recovery operation was launched.

SANParks has warned that BASE jumping is an illegal, unregulated activity and is strictly prohibited within Table Mountain National Park.

This comes after American BASE jumper Brendan Weinstein, an experienced BASE jumper with a large following in the US, died after crashing in Platteklip Gorge in the Western Cape on Monday.

Search and recovery

A substantial search and recovery operation was launched, involving numerous ground teams and aerial resources to search for and recover Weinstein’s body.

Western Cape Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said the recovery was carried out with care and sensitivity.

“The deceased was flown from the mountain to a nearby landing zone and handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of the deceased during this profoundly difficult time,” WSAR said.

ALSO READ: Suspected murderers dead in shootout with police in Inanda, KZN

Warning

SANPark spokesperson JP Louw warned that BASE jumping is strictly prohibited within Table Mountain National Park.

“We therefore appeal to all visitors to refrain from undertaking such activities. The park is a protected area, under the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act (Act 57 of 2003), and is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where activities that pose risks to human life and the environment are not permitted.

“We request members of the public to report any illegal activities,” Louw said.

What is BASE jumping?

According to WSAR, BASE jumping is an extreme sport in which participants jump from fixed objects such as buildings, antennas, spans (bridges), or earth (cliffs), while using a parachute to slow their descent.

Wingsuit BASE jumping adds an additional layer of complexity: a specialised suit with fabric stretched between the arms and legs allows the jumper to glide horizontally and control their descent, like flying, before deploying a parachute.

While wingsuits enable longer flight and increased manoeuvrability, they also increase the risks involved.

ALSO READ: Iconic Table Mountain goes green