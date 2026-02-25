Toll fees are going up: Here’s how much travels to Durban and Polokwane will cost you this year

Here's how much more it will cost you to travel to your favourite destination from next week.

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has updated the tariff prices that is set to change on the 1st March 2026. The annual tariffs are set to increase by 3.12% this year which is, “less than last year’s 4.85% adjustment”, according to the agency.

Following calculations, it is revealed that the rates have increased significantly from last year, despite the percentage adjustment appearing to be ‘lower’ than this year.

Price increases

According to the SANRAL communications manager, Vusi Mona, “toll revenue is necessary to maintain, operate, and improve toll roads, as well as to service debt incurred to implement a toll road project.”

In March 2025, it costed around R226, to pass through the tollgates, on the way to Polokwane. These include passing through: Pumlani, Carousel, Kranskop and Nyl toll gates. As of 1 March 2026, it will cost R232.50, to travel to Polokwane with a light motor vehicle (class 1).

Assuming one is travelling from Joburg through De Hoek to, Wilge, Tugela, Mooi River, Mariannhill tollgates to Durban. In March 2025, it previously costed R334 but, after increases come into effect this year it will cost R347.50.

Mona said that the funds, “go a long way towards ensuring that SANRAL fulfils its mandate of delivering quality road infrastructure that adds value to the lives of South African citizens.”

Comparing last year’s tariffs from Joburg to Durban, it will cost a class 1, light motor vehicle R13.50, more than this year. And from Joburg to Polokwane R6.50, more than the tariffs in March 2025 reports. Mona said that SANRAL is empathetic to the South African public, considering the current state of the economy.

“However, it is equally important to introduce the adjustments to ensure that the agency continues to deliver safe and quality roads to the benefit of all road users”

The difference in action versus simply just saying words are different when one considers the state of the road infrastructure and potholes in South Africa today. One questions whether the funds received from increased tariffs will be correctly allocated where needed or whether this is just another quick money-making scheme.

Why do we have tolls?

Arrive Alive reports that toll roads are important for the growth of the country and assist us in meeting the demands of social services by aiding construction compared to traditional tax-based funding.

According to Arrive Alive, the state of the road does not depend on toll gate taxes but are for the initial and future improvements which includes: operations and maintenance.

Money received from tax payers are used on other roads, including city streets. Environmental influences such as the weather, ultraviolet radiation, overloading which cause roads to worsen overtime.

