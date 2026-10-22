Santaco calls for long-term solutions amidst temporary fuel levy relief

Santaco's president calls for long-term solutions to relieve commuters and operators from financial stress when it comes to daily public transportation.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has welcomed the fuel levy relief announced by the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, aiming to cushion households and businesses against the steeply increasing cost of fuel.

According to the Minister, the General Fuel Levy will be reduced by R1.50 per litre for petrol and R3.00 per litre for diesel from 4 November to 1 December 2026.

The vulnerable taxi industry

The relief is set to continue at a reduced level from 2 December 2026 to 5 January 2027, with the levy reduced by R1.00 per litre for petrol and R1.50 per litre for diesel.

Santaco has acknowledged and welcomed this intervention as a step towards easing the financial pressure currently experienced by the transport sector and South African commuters.

Adding that the taxi industry remains particularly vulnerable to rising fuel prices, given the significant role fuel plays in daily operating costs and the provision of affordable public transport to millions of commuters.

The need for long-term solutions

Santaco’s President, Abnar Tsebe additionally called for long-term solutions to relieve commuters and operators from financial stress when it comes to daily public transportation.

“While Council appreciates the temporary relief announced by government, it maintains that short-term interventions alone cannot provide a lasting solution to the structural cost pressures confronting the taxi industry,” Tsebe said.

“The temporary nature of the relief, which is scheduled to conclude on 5 January 2027, underscores the need for continued engagement on measures that can sustainably cushion operators and commuters against volatile fuel prices,” Tsebe noted.

Engagements

He added that Santaco will continue engagements with the relevant government departments and stakeholders to explore further relief measures that address the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Emphasising that the Council believes that a viable taxi industry is essential to South Africa’s public transport system, economic activity and the daily livelihoods of millions of people who depend on minibus taxis to access work, education, healthcare and other essential services.

“We call on all industry structures to communicate responsibly with operators and commuters as these engagements continue. SANTACO remains committed to constructive dialogue with government in pursuit of practical, sustainable solutions that protect the interests of both taxi operators and the travelling public,” Tsebe concluded.