News

Home » News

Santaco condemns violence after death of provincial head of discipline

Picture of Caslian Scott

By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

2 minute read

4 August 2026

10:19 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'His unwavering commitment to resolving disputes, promoting discipline and fostering unity earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and stakeholders across the industry.'

Santaco condemns violence after tragic passing of Provincial Head

Picture: iStock

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng has strongly condemned violence in the taxi industry following the fatal shooting of its provincial head of discipline, Jabulani Ntshangase.

It called on the South African Police Service (Saps) to conduct a thorough and urgent investigation, emphasising that those responsible for his death must be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

Ntshangase’s service to the industry

According to Graham Fritz from Santaco Gauteng, Ntshangase served the taxi industry in several leadership capacities, including head of conflict resolution for the Greater Johannesburg region and grievance officer of the Alexandra Taxi Association.

“His unwavering commitment to resolving disputes, promoting discipline and fostering unity earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and stakeholders across the industry,” said Fritz.

He added that Ntshangase’s death represents a tremendous loss to the organisation and the broader public transport industry.

Santaco expresses condolences

“His courage, leadership and dedication to advancing the interests of the taxi industry have left a lasting legacy that will be remembered with gratitude and respect,” Fritz noted.

The Santaco Gauteng provincial executive committee, member associations, and the entire taxi industry extended their sincere condolences to the Ntshangase family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

“We also stand in solidarity with the Alexandra Taxi Association, the Greater Johannesburg region and everyone affected by the tragic loss,” Fritz said.

“We call upon the taxi industry and the public to keep the Ntshangase family in their thoughts and prayers during this deeply painful time,” he added.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace and rise in glory,” Fritz concluded.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

death Investigation South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) South African Police Service (SAPS) taxi taxi industry violence

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News At least 45% of officers at this police station have expired firearm competency certificates
Elections IEC adds 291 000 new voters as roll surpasses 29 million
Lifestyle ‘School bullying’ searches spike 202% as SA kids return for term three
Courts ‘Possibility of fabrication exists’: State and Brown Mogotsi defence at odds over concealing witness details
Motoring Petrol down, but diesel up in August – here’s what you’ll pay

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News