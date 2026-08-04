Santaco condemns violence after death of provincial head of discipline

'His unwavering commitment to resolving disputes, promoting discipline and fostering unity earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and stakeholders across the industry.'

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng has strongly condemned violence in the taxi industry following the fatal shooting of its provincial head of discipline, Jabulani Ntshangase.

It called on the South African Police Service (Saps) to conduct a thorough and urgent investigation, emphasising that those responsible for his death must be swiftly apprehended and brought to justice.

Ntshangase’s service to the industry

According to Graham Fritz from Santaco Gauteng, Ntshangase served the taxi industry in several leadership capacities, including head of conflict resolution for the Greater Johannesburg region and grievance officer of the Alexandra Taxi Association.

“His unwavering commitment to resolving disputes, promoting discipline and fostering unity earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues and stakeholders across the industry,” said Fritz.

He added that Ntshangase’s death represents a tremendous loss to the organisation and the broader public transport industry.

Santaco expresses condolences

“His courage, leadership and dedication to advancing the interests of the taxi industry have left a lasting legacy that will be remembered with gratitude and respect,” Fritz noted.

The Santaco Gauteng provincial executive committee, member associations, and the entire taxi industry extended their sincere condolences to the Ntshangase family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones.

“We also stand in solidarity with the Alexandra Taxi Association, the Greater Johannesburg region and everyone affected by the tragic loss,” Fritz said.

“We call upon the taxi industry and the public to keep the Ntshangase family in their thoughts and prayers during this deeply painful time,” he added.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace and rise in glory,” Fritz concluded.