Santaco consults on ways to cushion impact of rising fuel costs

Santaco explores ways to cushion the impact of rising fuel costs, while saying no decision has been made on taxi fare increases.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has resolved to hold further consultations with the taxi, fuel, and government sectors following the latest fuel price increases and ongoing uncertainty over fuel costs.

Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the council adopted the resolution during its National Office Bearers (NOB) meeting in Kempton Park on Tuesday, where it considered the impact of rising fuel costs on taxi operators, industry employees and commuters.

Industry consultations

Santaco said it will engage its industry members to assess the impact of fuel price increases, while also engaging fuel suppliers and business partners on possible cushioning measures achievable through the industry’s collective buying power.

As part of the consultations, Santaco aims to also engage with the national Department of Transport and other relevant government stakeholders on possible measures to cushion the impact through the industry’s collective buying power.

Fare adjustments impact

“The council recognises that any adjustment to fares has a direct impact on commuters and therefore believes that all possible options must first be explored before a position is reached,” Phala said.

She said the council’s objective is to arrive at an ideal and sustainable solution that considers the interests and financial realities of taxi operators, employees within the industry and commuters, particularly at a time when various sectors of society are experiencing significant economic pressure.

Phala reiterated that consultations will continue and will be tabled before Santaco’s national executive committee on Wednesday, 7 October.

“The council will communicate its position once a collective decision has been concluded,” she said.

Phala also emphasised that Santaco has not announced a decision to increase taxi fares at this stage.

“Santaco therefore appeals to the public and commuters to remain calm and not act on speculation regarding possible fare increases,” Phala said.