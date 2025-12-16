Santaco distances itself from taxi patrols targeting private vehicles in Limpopo

Santaco has condemned the taxi patrols' conduct, emphasising that they are not authorised to stop private vehicles.

Santaco has distanced itself from taxi patrol vehicles that have been chasing and harassing private vehicles operating as unofficial hitch-hiking in Limpopo.

This follows an incident that occurred on Sunday on the R101 outside Mokopane.

Taxi patrol vehicles from a local taxi association allegedly attempted to stop a Toyota Avanza. During the incident, the Avanza driver allegedly fled the scene after being attacked and knocked off by one of the vehicles. He subsequently lost control of the vehicle, collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz.

Cases of reckless and/or negligent driving and attempted murder have been opened. At this stage, no arrests have been made, pending the finalisation of investigations.

According to Santaco, these individuals posing as taxi patrols stop, chase and solicit money from private vehicles operating as unofficial hitchhiking services.

“This unbecoming behaviour has already resulted in several incidents where route users and passengers were pursued, causing harm and endangering lives,” said Santaco provincial chairperson

Ngwepe Lesiba Frans.

“Such actions undermine public safety, erode trust in legitimate taxi operations, and tarnish the reputation of the taxi industry as a whole.”

Taxi patrols ‘not authorised’ to stop vehicles

Santaco has condemned the taxi patrols’ conduct, emphasising that they are not authorised to stop private vehicles.

“The taxi patrol vehicles exist to monitor taxi operations, safeguard passengers, assist taxi operators where a need arises, and support lawful, orderly, and safe transport services. They are not authorised to stop private vehicles or solicit money from route users,” said Santaco.

“We call upon all Taxi Operators and Executives of the Taxi Associations in the Limpopo Province to take immediate disciplinary action against anyone involved in these activities. Reprimands, suspensions, or other appropriate measures should be applied in line with the association’s codes of conduct and sectoral regulations to deter future occurrences.

“It is essential that Taxi Operators and Patrollers engage law enforcement whenever they witness violations of taxi operations or unlawful harassment and extortion by any party. Law enforcement officers should be promptly informed to ensure due process is followed and order is restored. We urge the police and traffic authorities to collaborate with Santaco Limpopo to monitor and regulate patrol activities, thereby reinforcing public safety and lawful conduct across all routes.

“To the travelling public, we reaffirm our commitment to safer, orderly, and lawful transport. If you encounter any misuse of patrol powers or unlawful conduct by individuals presenting themselves as Taxi Patrols, please report immediately to local law enforcement and to your respective taxi associations. Your safety is our priority.”

Santaco has called on all taxi operators and executives to review and reinforce the codes of conduct governing patrol activities, and to ensure visible, recognisable identification and proper authorisation for all patrol units.

“As we approach the festive season, we urge everyone to conduct operations with responsibility, integrity, and respect for the law. We wish all our members, drivers, passengers, and the broader community a happy and fruitful festive season free from harassment and harm.”

