Saps warns against attacks on police officers as festive season approaches

The South African Police Service (Saps) issued a stern warning against attacks on its members on Tuesday, as it launched its safer festive season operations.

National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola cautioned unruly community members who disregard law enforcement that such behaviour will not be tolerated.

Those who attempt to prevent officers from carrying out their crime prevention duties will face severe consequences.

“An attack on a police officer is an attack on the state and also an attack on national security,” police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

Legal consequences for interference

Mathe emphasised that interfering with police officers constitutes a criminal offence under South African law.

“It should further be noted that the interference with police officers in the execution of their powers or functions constitutes an offence in terms of section 67 of the South African Police Service Act, 1995,” she said.

Officers are legally authorised to use reasonable force to overcome resistance or obstruction while performing their duties.

Kimberley incident condemned

Mathe strongly condemned a recent video showing police officers being attacked in Kimberley. Two men have been arrested for attacking a female officer in the incident.

“The subsequent arrest of the two men who attacked the female police officer should serve as a deterrent that the police will not allow an attack on its own and will not tolerate any GBVF against its members,” Mathe said.

She commended the officers involved for exercising restraint despite being armed, noting their actions prevented loss of life.

Call for community support

The police service stressed that officers are ordinary citizens who sacrifice time with their families to protect South Africans.

Mathe described them as mothers and fathers who risk their lives daily to maintain law and order across the Republic.

“South Africans have a similar responsibility to protect police officers and stand up against police attacks and killings,” Mathe said.

“Crime can only be rooted out in our communities if community members respect the law and support the South African Police Service.”

She warned that by obstructing officers, community members become complicit in crime and undermine efforts to address criminal activity in their areas.

Mathe added that communities cannot selectively decide who should face arrest or prosecution.

The police service operates under a clear constitutional directive outlined in section 205(3) of The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996.

This mandate requires officers to prevent, combat, and investigate crime; maintain public order; protect inhabitants and their property; and uphold the law.

“Policing is not an easy task. When others run away at the sound of gunfire and threat of violence, police officers run directly towards danger and to avert potential loss of life, to serve and protect the community,” Mathe said.

Heightened operations ahead

As the service prepares to intensify operations targeting serious and violent crimes, including armed robberies, cash-in-transit heists and gender-based violence and femicide, Mathe urged communities to cooperate with officers.

“It cannot be the very communities that depend on the Police for safety who attack and kill police officers,” she said.

Message to communities and officers

As the festive season approaches, the police service has pledged to maintain a strong presence across the country.

Mathe called on South Africans to remain safe, vigilant and report wrongdoing.

“Respect the blue uniform and the blue uniform will serve and protect you,” she said.

To police personnel, Mathe delivered clear instructions to continue executing duties with diligence and honour while staying within legal boundaries.

“Don’t hesitate to act when the situation requires you to do so. Remember to use force that is proportional and reasonable to the threat,” she stated.

Safety measures in place

Mathe concluded by assuring that officer safety remains a priority through stringent preventive and proactive measures.

“In conclusion, the safety of our police officers is continuously ensured through the stringent implementation of appropriate preventive and proactive measures in an integrated and collective manner, as well as ensuring the operational readiness of all members through the continuous development of their operational and tactical skills and the provision of adequate and state-of-the-art safety equipment,” she said.

