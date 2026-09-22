Concerns in court as details emerge of Shadrack Sibiya’s possible escape attempt in rape, sexual grooming case

There are also allegations of witness intimidation by the senior police official

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has raised concerns about the possibility of escape and witness interference as it prepares to oppose bail for suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, who has been accused of rape, sexual grooming and trafficking.

The 59-year-old senior police official appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 22 September 2026, following his arrest a day earlier by the Madlanga commission’s Recommendations Task Team (CRTT).

The formal bail application has been postponed to 29 September.

The South African Police Service (Saps) lieutenant-general is set to be detained at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria until his next court appearance.

Shadrack Sibiya accused of rape and sexual grooming

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago revealed that the state had raised concerns about where Sibiya should be detained, citing allegations of possible attempts to escape from custody.

“He might escape in a case where he is put in a police station or at the Johannesburg Central Correctional [Facility],” Kganyago told the media.

The prosecution’s concerns extend beyond the possibility of escape, with Kganyago saying investigators were also dealing with allegations of witness intimidation.

A voice note allegedly believed to be from Sibiya or unnamed individuals had been circulated on Tuesday afternoon.

“The investigating officers have taken it upon themselves to protect the witnesses, especially because that information is within the knowledge of the investigating officers and the prosecutors.

“It has been presented in court to say that is one of the reasons why the state wants to oppose bail, because there is a belief that there will be interference.

“According to the state, it is already happening, and it happened as far back as 2 o’clock this afternoon,” Kganyago explained.

Saps lieutenant-general facing five charges

Kganyago confirmed that the lieutenant-general, who was allegedly arrested at a strip club in Rivonia, faces five charges.

These include three counts of sexual grooming, one count of human trafficking and one count of rape.

The allegations involve a 16-year-old girl, who is allegedly the subject of the grooming charges, and an 18-year-old woman who is alleged to have been raped at a Sandton hotel in May 2026.

The alleged sexual grooming of the teenager is said to have occurred between July and August 2026 through electronic communication.

The trafficking charge, meanwhile, arises from allegations involving three individuals.

Kganyago declined to disclose the number of witnesses involved in the matter, saying the investigation was still unfolding.

“You might have heard that there might be other people who working in cahoots to try and intimidate the witnesses,” he said, adding that more arrests could be affected.

‘Not just an ordinary police officer’

Earlier, national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe indicated that Sibiya’s arrest followed an investigation that gathered “overwhelming evidence” against the officer.

Mathe highlighted that the case demonstrated the Saps’ position that rank or status does not shield an officer from criminal accountability.

“This is what the public should expect from us: arrests even within our ranks without fear or favour,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

The police spokesperson noted that the arrest comes against the backdrop of widespread concern over gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in South Africa.

Mathe stressed that Sibiya occupies a position that carried significant responsibility towards members of the public.

“This is not just an ordinary police officer. It’s a senior officer holding the rank of lieutenant general.

“It’s a very highly sensitive matter that involves a minor as well,” she remarked, adding that “everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty before a court of law”.

Saps cannot rule out additional complainants

The police have also left open the possibility that the investigation could result in further allegations being brought to investigators.

Mathe urged potential victims to approach the police, assuring them that information would be handled confidentially.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of more victims coming forward.

“If there are any victims out there, we would like to assure them that as the Saps, we have a trusted and dedicated team that is seized with this investigation, that treats every piece of information that they receive with the utmost confidentiality.

“If there are any victims out there, they should not be afraid.”

‘Child of God’

Meanwhile, Bishop Lazarus Azwihangwi Maumela, an alleged ANC affiliate who led the Faith Harvest Bible Church, has claimed that Sibiya was arrested while they were dining at a restaurant in Sandton.

He described the police official as a “long-time friend” and a “child of God who grew up in church”.

Maumela alleged that the criminal charges were connected to internal succession battles within the police service.

“Police are busy fighting in the boardroom rather than going to hunt the criminals,” he told the media outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

The pastor further drew a comparison with the rape allegations involving former president Jacob Zuma when discussing the allegations against the police official.

“We know the history of South Africa very well. We know what happened to Jacob Zuma when he was supposed to ascend to power.

“He was accused of rape. We know what people are capable of.”

Maumela launched a broader attack on the state of policing in South Africa, making allegations about senior police officers.

“People are fed up with this police because there’s no police in South Africa.

“They are gangsters because if you do a proper lifestyle audit of all generals, you will see what we are talking about, that these are criminals,” he continued.